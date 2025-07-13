Full Video Released of Goldberg’s Emotional Farewell in Atlanta

Bill Goldberg’s complete post-match address to the live crowd in Atlanta at Saturday Night’s Main Event has now been made public in its entirety.

While parts of the emotional speech aired live on Peacock before the show went off the air, fans can now watch the full ten-minute moment on YouTube, where Goldberg delivered a heartfelt farewell to the city where his wrestling legacy was born.

Speaking directly to the fans in attendance, Goldberg shared:

“Every time I step in this ring, it’s with every one of you with me. All these kids, it’s the reason why I did what I did. I grew up wanting to be a professional football player. I was lucky enough to play at the University of Georgia. Go Dogs! I was lucky enough to play for the Atlanta Falcons. And I was lucky enough to beat Hogan in front of 45,000 of y’all. I’ve never thought about this moment because I never thought it would come. But I couldn’t have done it without you. Each and every one of you.”

Goldberg then took a moment to offer a message about respect and unity:

“Treat everybody with respect. Treat everybody the way you want to be treated. Black, green, purple, Christian, Jewish, I don’t give a damn. You treat every single human being with respect. And if I did anything in my career, I honored that. And I try to pass that down. And every single human being in this ring is of the same character. Because if I let them stay in the ring with me, that’s who they are.”

He also dedicated the moment to those dealing with recent tragedies, adding:

“And this goes out to my father-in-law who passed away last week. This goes out to all the flood victims 30 miles from our house in Texas, North Carolina, everywhere where people have been negatively affected. And the one thing that I’ve learned is that you’re never too good to lend a helping hand.”

Goldberg closed the speech with a final piece of advice and a message of empowerment:

“And again, treat everybody with respect. This can be a really crappy world if you let it. But if you stand up and you put your damn foot down and you lead by example, then it’s going to be one hell of a ride. And I want every one of you to take that ride with me.”

He punctuated the speech by saying the words: “mic drop.”

As a tribute to the legendary career that Goldberg leaves behind, Cody Rhodes then entered the ring and led the audience in a final round of “Goldberg” chants.

If this indeed marks the final match of Goldberg’s career, it concludes a journey that began in 1997 and spanned nearly three decades. After being introduced to pro wrestling by Lex Luger and Sting, Goldberg trained at the WCW Power Plant and debuted on television in September 1997. He quickly rose to prominence, winning fans with his dominance and intensity.