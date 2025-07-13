WWE Legends Arrive in Atlanta Ahead of Evolution Premium Live Event

Several legendary figures in women’s wrestling have reportedly arrived in Atlanta ahead of tonight’s all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event. Their presence signals WWE’s continued celebration of its history as it showcases the present and future of the women’s division.

According to Fightful Select, former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz is in town, along with WWE Hall of Famers Leilani Kai, Torrie Wilson, and Madusa. It is currently unclear whether any of them will appear on-screen during the broadcast, but their involvement has sparked fan speculation online.

WWE has a history of including legends in various ways at major events, from backstage moments and pre-show panel appearances to surprise in-ring returns. With a battle royal scheduled for tonight to determine a future Women’s World Championship contender, some fans are hoping for unexpected entrants or cameos from the veteran names in attendance.

The event is set to be headlined by a Women’s World Championship match as IYO SKY defends her title against Rhea Ripley in what is expected to be one of the standout contests of the night.

