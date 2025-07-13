×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Legends Arrive in Atlanta Ahead of Evolution Premium Live Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2025
WWE Legends Arrive in Atlanta Ahead of Evolution Premium Live Event

Several legendary figures in women’s wrestling have reportedly arrived in Atlanta ahead of tonight’s all-women’s WWE Evolution premium live event. Their presence signals WWE’s continued celebration of its history as it showcases the present and future of the women’s division.

According to Fightful Select, former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz is in town, along with WWE Hall of Famers Leilani Kai, Torrie Wilson, and Madusa. It is currently unclear whether any of them will appear on-screen during the broadcast, but their involvement has sparked fan speculation online.

WWE has a history of including legends in various ways at major events, from backstage moments and pre-show panel appearances to surprise in-ring returns. With a battle royal scheduled for tonight to determine a future Women’s World Championship contender, some fans are hoping for unexpected entrants or cameos from the veteran names in attendance.

The event is set to be headlined by a Women’s World Championship match as IYO SKY defends her title against Rhea Ripley in what is expected to be one of the standout contests of the night.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy