Charles Robinson Reacts After Taking Goldberg’s Spear at WWE SNME

WWE referee Charles Robinson has broken his silence following his unexpected involvement in the chaos during Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he was accidentally speared by Goldberg.

Robinson was officiating what turned out to be Goldberg’s final match, as the WWE Hall of Famer challenged GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. In the heat of the action, Goldberg mistakenly collided with Robinson, leveling the longtime referee with a spear that left the ring without an official during a crucial moment of the contest.

The veteran referee took to Twitter to share a photo capturing the moment of impact and gave a light-hearted reaction to the brutal bump.

“I think I will say ‘OUCH!’ @WWE #SNME was wild! #wrestling,” Robinson tweeted.

This was not the first time Robinson has been caught in the crossfire. Just weeks ago at Night of Champions on June 28, he was also involved in an incident with John Cena, who inadvertently knocked him down during a run to the ring.

Despite the referee disruption, GUNTHER held onto his title by defeating Goldberg in what was confirmed to be the legendary performer’s retirement match.