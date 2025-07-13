×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Charles Robinson Reacts After Taking Goldberg’s Spear at WWE SNME

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2025
Charles Robinson Reacts After Taking Goldberg’s Spear at WWE SNME

WWE referee Charles Robinson has broken his silence following his unexpected involvement in the chaos during Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he was accidentally speared by Goldberg.

Robinson was officiating what turned out to be Goldberg’s final match, as the WWE Hall of Famer challenged GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship. In the heat of the action, Goldberg mistakenly collided with Robinson, leveling the longtime referee with a spear that left the ring without an official during a crucial moment of the contest.

The veteran referee took to Twitter to share a photo capturing the moment of impact and gave a light-hearted reaction to the brutal bump.

“I think I will say ‘OUCH!’ @WWE #SNME was wild! #wrestling,” Robinson tweeted.

This was not the first time Robinson has been caught in the crossfire. Just weeks ago at Night of Champions on June 28, he was also involved in an incident with John Cena, who inadvertently knocked him down during a run to the ring.

Despite the referee disruption, GUNTHER held onto his title by defeating Goldberg in what was confirmed to be the legendary performer’s retirement match.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy