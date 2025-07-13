Kevin Nash Dismisses Tessa Blanchard as Rhea Ripley Contender

Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on a range of topics during the latest episode of Kliq This, taking time to comment on Tessa Blanchard’s current standing in the wrestling world and LA Knight’s trajectory in WWE.

Speaking candidly about the idea of a match between Tessa Blanchard and Rhea Ripley, Nash dismissed any notion that Blanchard is operating on the same level as the WWE Women’s World Champion. He questioned the legitimacy of calling it a “money match” given Blanchard’s absence from WWE’s system.

“If Tessa Blanchard was somebody that should be in an Iron Nan or Iron Woman match against Rhea Ripley, do not you think she would at least be on the NXT roster? Well, she is not. She is not playing major league baseball. So I doubt she is somebody from the Double-A squad is the person you want to go best of three with,” Nash said.

He also offered commentary on LA Knight’s position on the roster, suggesting that if Knight wants to elevate his career, he needs to get involved with Seth Rollins sooner rather than later. Nash emphasized how association with a top-tier star can change a wrestler’s momentum and value on screen.

“If he does not get a shot pretty soon at being in the , like, he has got to attach himself to Rollins, because they are definitely going with Rollins. And once he gets on Rollins, it ain’t going nowhere. Watch how much better his bodyguards get once he gets the belt. They will both turn into little John Wicks… You have got to , now the heat is protecting the belt. And those guys will get heat by proxy of making sure he continually gets his ass beat, but climbs out with a belt. Then comes out and says that he is the best, and he proved it again last week.”