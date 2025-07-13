×
Gunther Joins Hulk Hogan in Rare WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Milestone

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2025
Gunther reached a rare milestone this weekend, solidifying his place in WWE history with another successful World Heavyweight Championship defense at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

After defeating Goldberg in what was billed as the WWE Hall of Famer’s final match, Gunther joined an elite group of talent by becoming just the second superstar in company history to defend a world title three or more times on the Saturday Night’s Main Event stage.

The only other name to reach that achievement is Hulk Hogan, who made regular title defenses during the original run of the popular NBC program throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. Gunther is now the first to match that standard since the show was brought back in the modern era.

