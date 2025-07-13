×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Seth Rollins Injury Forces WWE to Change Plans at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2025
Seth Rollins Injury Forces WWE to Change Plans at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Seth Rollins’ latest match has resulted in a significant shift to WWE’s plans after the star sustained a legitimate injury.

The Architect faced LA Knight during the July edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but the match was cut short when Rollins suffered a leg injury mid-bout. It has since been confirmed that the injury is real and not part of a storyline.

Following the incident, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer provided an update on WWE’s response behind the scenes. He noted that the company was forced to alter the final stretch of the show as a result of Rollins being hurt:

“The last 40 minutes of the show was changed on the fly, and there was something that was supposed to happen later that didn’t as a result of the injury,” Alvarez explained.

Rollins’ injury now casts doubt over the future of the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he currently holds. While the rules give him until June of next year to cash in, it remains unclear whether he will be able to recover in time to do so.

Despite the injury, WWE did not cancel the match. LA Knight went on to win with his BFT finisher, although multiple reports have indicated that Rollins was originally expected to pick up the win.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy