Seth Rollins Injury Forces WWE to Change Plans at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Seth Rollins’ latest match has resulted in a significant shift to WWE’s plans after the star sustained a legitimate injury.

The Architect faced LA Knight during the July edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but the match was cut short when Rollins suffered a leg injury mid-bout. It has since been confirmed that the injury is real and not part of a storyline.

Following the incident, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer provided an update on WWE’s response behind the scenes. He noted that the company was forced to alter the final stretch of the show as a result of Rollins being hurt:

“The last 40 minutes of the show was changed on the fly, and there was something that was supposed to happen later that didn’t as a result of the injury,” Alvarez explained.

Rollins’ injury now casts doubt over the future of the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he currently holds. While the rules give him until June of next year to cash in, it remains unclear whether he will be able to recover in time to do so.

Despite the injury, WWE did not cancel the match. LA Knight went on to win with his BFT finisher, although multiple reports have indicated that Rollins was originally expected to pick up the win.