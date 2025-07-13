John Cena’s Final WWE Opponent Reportedly Set

John Cena’s time in the ring is nearing its end, and WWE is reportedly locking in plans for his highly anticipated farewell. The Undisputed WWE Champion is set to retire later this year, with his final match expected to take place in December. With only a handful of appearances left, speculation has been mounting over who will stand across from him one last time.

Now, a new report is pointing to a clear direction. According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE is currently planning for Gunther to be Cena’s final opponent. The outlet shared the following on social media after Saturday Night’s Main Event:

“Goldberg isn’t the last person that Gunther hopes to retire. Gunther is currently planned as John Cena’s final opponent,” WRKD Wrestling stated.

There has been growing talk that Cena’s final bout will take place in his hometown of Boston. The location would mirror Goldberg’s farewell, which occurred during Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta. If the plan goes forward, Gunther could become a defining figure in both retirements, potentially solidifying his legacy by ending the careers of two major legends. The road to December should give fans a clearer view of what WWE has in store.

