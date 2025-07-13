AEW All In: Tony Khan and AEW Stars Address Media in Post-Show Press Conference

Following AEW's successful All In pay-per-view event in Texas, company president Tony Khan and several top AEW stars spoke to the media about the night’s standout moments, title implications, and what lies ahead. Featured during the press conference were Hangman Page, Athena, Toni Storm, Kazuchika Okada (with Don Callis), and Dustin Rhodes. Below are the key highlights from each speaker:

Tony Khan Reflects on Attendance, Adam Cole’s Status, and Future Plans

Tony Khan opened the media scrum by announcing that All In: Texas was the biggest AEW attendance for a North American show to date, with “close to 30,000” attendees including walk-ups. He noted that early pay-per-view numbers were among the highest AEW has ever seen.

Khan praised the event’s quality and spotlighted Hangman Page and Jon Moxley, stating that Moxley made AEW a better place during his 2025 championship run.

Discussing Adam Cole’s absence, Khan explained there were plans for Cole to wrestle Kyle Fletcher, but after a conversation late Friday and again Saturday morning, Cole admitted he was not feeling well. Khan said the company made “exceptional lemonade out of lemons” in adapting to the situation.

Khan also expressed interest in returning to Arena Mexico, calling it the “cathedral of pro wrestling,” and acknowledged ongoing interest in holding events in territories like Chile and Puerto Rico. He cited strong viewership across TBS and HBO Max for Grand Slam Mexico as one of AEW’s biggest ratings in some time.

When asked about Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita from ROH Supercard of Honor, Khan called it “fantastic” and hoped Red Velvet would return soon.

Regarding women’s tag team titles, Khan said the brackets would have been reshuffled recently due to injuries, specifically mentioning Jamie Hayter. While not imminent, he reiterated his interest in eventually introducing the titles.

He also confirmed that rebuilding the men’s tag team division is a top priority in 2025, praising the match between the Young Bucks and Ospreay & Swerve.

As for the Casino Gauntlet match winners, Khan noted their title opportunities would be explained in more detail on upcoming AEW programming.

Hangman Page Gets Emotional Reflecting on His Journey

A visibly emotional Hangman Page said the past six years have been an incredible professional and personal journey that he never imagined possible.

When asked if his win felt like redemption for his first title run, Page acknowledged that his initial goal had simply been to win. Now, with more experience, he understands the full weight and meaning of being champion.

While remaining in character during most of his answers, Page briefly addressed his ongoing saga with Swerve Strickland. He said he still does not fully understand Swerve’s motives but feels good about letting go of the past and moving forward.

Athena Declares Herself the Best in the World

Following her victory at All In, Athena confidently declared herself “forever,” asserting she consistently proves that she is the best wrestler in the world and plans to continue doing so in AEW.

When asked about another high-profile retirement happening in Atlanta the same night (referencing Goldberg), Athena responded with a dismissive “who?” and reiterated her focus is only on herself.

Athena also spoke about Metroplex Wrestling, a promotion she purchased and is now developing. She announced weekly shows beginning August 9 and said she is passionate about giving women in Texas a platform to grow and learn.

Toni Storm Leaves with Renee After In-Character Appearance

Toni Storm, staying in character, read a letter before answering a few questions. Her appearance ended when she grabbed Renee Paquette and walked off the stage, staying true to her current eccentric persona.

Kazuchika Okada and Don Callis Take Aim at Kenny Omega

Don Callis, speaking on behalf of Kazuchika Okada, declared that the night would be remembered as the moment Kenny Omega was “put down for good.” Okada sarcastically wished Omega a speedy recovery.

Tony Khan called their match “absolutely fantastic” and a standout for him personally when assembling the video highlights.

When asked if Okada would defend the newly unified title in Mexico or Japan, Callis said he sees himself as a “global citizen.”

Khan clarified that while the match was not contested under Continental rules due to its special nature, all future defenses of the Unified Championship will now follow those rules. Callis said he supported the decision.

Dustin Rhodes Becomes ‘Dustin Three Belts’

Dustin Rhodes said it was an emotional night for everyone, especially due to Adam Cole’s situation. He was proud to step up and called himself “Dustin Three Belts” after capturing the TNT Championship.

He said finally holding that title meant a great deal to him and ranks the moment among the top five or seven of his career.

Regarding the name “Texas Outlaws,” Rhodes noted that his nephews Wayne and Wyatt prefer to be known as The Rhodes Brothers, but he is holding on to the Texas Outlaws name just in case.