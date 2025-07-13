WWE Evolution Preview: Card Shaken by Injury, Legends Return, and Title Matches

Tonight's WWE Evolution PLE is shaping up to be a night filled with unexpected turns, compelling stories, and high-stakes match, even if the road to the event has not gone quite as planned. The absence of Liv Morgan, who was originally intended to be in the spotlight, has altered the tone of the premium live event. Plans reportedly called for her to face Nikki Bella one-on-one or team with Raquel Rodriguez to take on both Bella Twins in the main event. Either way, Morgan’s injury forced a reshuffle at the top of the card, pushing Nikki into the battle royal instead of a marquee match.

The Bellas, despite their time away from regular competition, remain major attractions. Their fanbase, the “Bella Army,” is massive and loyal, though not necessarily wrestling-focused. The presence of Nikki and Brie in a high-profile angle would have generated additional mainstream buzz around the show, making their reduced role a noticeable change.

Still, the card features multiple championship bouts and a blend of fresh talent, returning icons, and current stars ready to define the night.

Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in what is being billed as a clash of eras. Stratus, who made a surprise return, brings legendary status to the event, while Stratton represents the future of WWE’s women’s division. There has also been speculation that Naomi’s Money in the Bank briefcase could come into play during or after the match.

The WWE Women’s World Championship will also be on the line when IYO SKY faces Rhea Ripley. SKY chose Ripley as her challenger in a show of sportsmanship, a decision that could shift the balance of power in WWE’s women's division. Both Superstars have consistently delivered in big-match situations, and this contest is expected to be one of the night’s most anticipated showdowns.

Becky Lynch is set to put the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Lynch has been firmly entrenched as champion, but Bayley’s recent erratic behavior and Valkyria’s rising popularity have added unpredictable elements to the match. Tensions have been rising between all three women in the lead-up to Evolution, and this match has the potential to influence future rivalries in the division.

In NXT action, Jordynne Grace will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship. Grace has made a significant impact since arriving in WWE and has been positioned as a serious contender. With Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer now part of the main roster, Grace’s arrival signals a new chapter for the developmental brand’s women’s division.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended in a fatal four-way match featuring Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez against the teams of Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Kairi Sane, and Sol Ruca & Zaria. This match has garnered attention not just for the titles at stake, but also for the pairing of Flair and Bliss, whose on-screen chemistry and shared stories have drawn considerable interest.

Jade Cargill will face Naomi in a No Holds Barred match. Cargill, who has been on a dominant trajectory since her WWE debut, is expected to engage in a highly physical contest with Naomi, who will likely be looking to prove herself as a serious threat. With weapons allowed and no disqualifications, this bout may turn into a brutal showcase for both women.

Finally, Nikki Bella will compete in a battle royal alongside names such as Stephanie Vaquer, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Nia Jax, and Ivy Nile. The match will determine who earns a title opportunity at Clash in Paris. While surprises and returning legends are expected, the inclusion of Bella has already sparked speculation about her role in WWE’s long-term plans.

Despite changes to the original lineup, WWE Evolution still boasts a compelling blend of talent, stories, and stakes, making it a must-see event for fans of women’s wrestling.