LA Knight Wins At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event After Apparent Injury to Seth Rollins

Singles Match: Seth Rollins w/ the Oracle vs LA Knight

Seth Rollins comes out at approximately 9:06pm, accompanied only by "the Oracle" Paul Heyman and his Money in the Bank (MitB) case. Cole teasingly wonders if Rollins will cash his case in tonight on Gunther. LA Knight is out at 9:08pm to a quick pop. A minute and a half later and we get our bell. Knight comes out swinging, taking a quick lead. Rollins tries to fire off a Falcon Arrow but the Megastar is having none of that. The action spills to the outside, with Knight staying on fire. The crowd repeatedly "yeah's" every strike. Knight slams Rollins head into the announce table repeatedly to more yeah's. Knight taunts Rollins, strongly in control, as we go to break at 9:11pm (never forget).

We're back a 9:15pm. Rollins and Knight jockey for control, with each man exchanging blows. Rollins hoists Knight up and drops Knight's ribs across Rollin's knees. Rollins heads up top and hits a Frog Splash off the top, covering for two. Knight favors his ribs, the target of repeated attacks from Rollins. The crowd tries to get behind the Megastar, chanting weakly. Rollins talks smack in Knight's face, firing him up far better than the weaker chants. Knight unloads rights on Rollins. Rollins drops Knight with a shot to the ribs. Rollins wants a Stomp but Knight dodges it. Knight goes for the BFT but Rollins avoids it. Knight drops Rollins with strikes then heads up on the middle ropes. Knight with his leaping elbow strike, then covers for two.

Knight begins to stomp away at Rollins in the corner. Knight looks for a BFT but Rollins shoves him off and rolls out to the apron. Knight pulls him up to his feet on the apron by the hair. Rollins with a shoulder thrust through the ropes, gaining some separation. Seth heads up top but Knight rallies and attacks him on the turnbuckles. Knight with a chop. Knight climbs up to the top rope, looking for a Superplex. Seth shoves him off. Knight charges across the ring, hops up the turnbuckles, but again can't execute a Superplex! Rollins slips underneath, picks Knight up, and hits a Buckle Bomb on the opposite corner! Knight looks for a Suplex but, again, his injured ribs cause the move to falter. Rollins drops Knight. Rollins with a springboard Senton, then follows it up with a springboard Moonsault. Seth tweaks his knee as he lands and the ref checks on him. Knight closes the gap but the ref blocks him. Heyman and the ref check on Rollins.

The ringside doctor comes out to check on Rollins. The ref talks into her mic and then speaks with Knight off camera. Not sure if this is a work, folks, but if you're looking for a time stamp its approximately 80 minutes after the start of the show. The ref and Rollins say something discretely. Rollins rises; Knight closes the gap, hits his BFT finisher, covers Rollins and picks up the win at 9:21pm. This doesn't look good, but let's hope it's a work. Cole shows us replays and we see where Rollins' knee buckles a bit as he lands. We're told Rollins told the ringside doc that he could continue, setting up the end. Thoughts and prayers.

Your Winner, LA Knight. (11 minutes)