Hangman Page Becomes AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland Help At All In: Texas

AEW World Championship (Texas Death Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page

It's main event time!

Following the conclusion of the AEW Unified Championship co-main event, the pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our third and final main event as part of the AEW All In: Texas triple-header. It will be Jon Moxley of The Death Riders taking on Hangman Page for the AEW Championship in a Texas Death Match.

Inside Global Life Field, after a long prelude, the old cowboy theme music hits and we get a special entrance as Hangman Page makes his grand entrance to the ring to a big pop from the crowd. Out next is the reigning AEW World Champion, being driven out toward the crowd area in a big truck.

Jon Moxley rides along with his Death Riders crew, before walking toward ringside with Marina Shafir who holds the briefcase that presumably contains the AEW World Championship title belt. Justin Roberts handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger, and the bell sounds to get things going.

Things get started with a bang, as Hangman and Mox meet in the middle and begin a wild exchange of strikes back-and-forth, with neither giving way until Page sends the champ to the corner for a flurry of strikes. He backs off, telling Mox to get back up, but Shafir distracts him enough for Mox to fight back.

Mox sends the challenger to the corner as he jabs him with a fork. He runs at Page, who dodges out of the way and reveals a fork of his own. They run at each other now, and Hangman traps Mox in something of a triangle hold before jabbing him in the head with the fork. Ouch!

Just that quick we see that Mox is busted open already. Page breaks the hold only to go for some barbed wire, but the champ turns this around by using it on the Hangman instead. He forces Page to the ropes while wrapping the wire around the challenger’s head, mocking him for wanting Texas Death before backing off.

Shafir comes in and takes a bite out of Page to add insult to injury. Mox leaves the ring to grab a chair before coming back in. He uses the chair on Page before leaving the ring to grab a chair wrapped in barbed wire, Shafir urging the champ to go on as he gets back in the ring to do more damage on the challenger.

After some chair shots he goes to work with some strikes on a busted-open Hangman, before propping the barbed-wire chair up in the corner. The ref begins the count, but Page is up at five…and lands some right hands on Mox before sending him to the corner. Mox stops himself before sending Page to the corner, but Page is able to slow down enough to grab the chair.

While holding the chair, however, Mox kicks it right into his face, forcing another count up to five before Page is able to stop it by getting out of the ring. Mox and Shafir grab a table from under the ring, setting it up outside before Mox brings Page back in. He sets the Hangman up on the turnbuckle, but Page takes a bite out of the champ to stop things.

Mox ends up catching him with a cutter to the canvas. He calls to Marina for glass and Shafir obliges, revealing a bucket of glass to hand over to the champ. Mox takes some of this and digs into the face of Page, who fights out of a piledriver before Mox fights out of a Dead Eye.

Mox then drags Hangman across the pile of glass. The ref counts to four as Mox taunts Page some more before dropping the challenger to the canvas. The new count reaches seven before Hangman uses the ropes to get to his feet, but Mox drops him right back down, forcing a new count.

Shafir slides in a fresh pair of chairs before Page gets back up at eight this time. The crowd chants for Page as Mox sets the chairs up, before bringing the challenger over to that corner. He brings Hangman up to the middle rope, but Page fights back with a headbutt to break free.

Mox has a trick in hand, however, using a piece of barbed wire to dig into Page’s back and force him off. Page turns the chairs around as he gets to his feet, while Mox mocks the crowd, only to be hoisted off the turnbuckle as Page hits a powerbomb onto the top rounded edge of the chair. Jeez!

Mox crawls into the pile of glass as he gets to his feet, while Page wraps the wire around his arm to deliver a nasty discus forearm to the champ! He hits a few more shots before Yuta comes in with a chair to stop the Hangman…but he gets fought off, allowing Mox to go after him.

Page counters with Angel’s Wings, forcing the ref to start the count for both men until Page gets back to his feet for a Buckshot Lariat. Shafir tries to intervene, but Page heads to the apron to send her through the table with a Death Valley Driver. Page gets backs in the ring, countering the champ to land a Dead Eye.

The Dead Eye violently sends Mox onto the glass, but Yuta and Claudio come rushing in for the save. They bring Page out of the ring for more damage, but Will Ospreay comes out to even things up, until Gabe Kidd runs in to stop him. They target the neck of Ospreay.

Claudio lands a similar shot on Will that he did on Samoa Joe earlier tonight. The ref’s attention has been drawn to all this as he calls for medics to come out. We see a pair of barbed wire tables on the outside as Mox sets Page up on the apron with a choke before landing a suplex that sends both men through the tables.

The ref begins a count for both men now, Mox barely stirring and less can be said of Page as we get a shot of Ospreay being put on a stretcher…but the Hangman gets to his knees just as the count reaches nine. That last count forces both men up to their feet to save the match. Another shot of Ospreay on the stretcher.

Back in the ring, both men are ready to go at it even more regardless of how much blood they’ve lost. They fight to their feet as the crowd goes wild. Page gets a few more shots in before Mox bites him, setting up for a Gotch style piledriver and the bulldog choke. Page looks like he’s fading, and possibly even out cold.

Mox breaks the hold so the ref can start the count once more. We reach six and Page is only barely stirring, and at nine he leaps up just long enough to beat the count before landing in the corner. Mox has had enough and sets a chair up before landing a Death Rider DDT that sends Hangman onto the chair.

New count begins as the champ starts to celebrate early. We’re at nine, and just before ten Page uses the ropes to get back up. Mox quickly takes the Hangman back down before calling to Claudio, who pulls out a plastic bag to hand to Wheeler Yuta.

Yuta gets back in the ring, but just as Mox and Yuta look to use the bag on Page we get a video on the screen, as Darby Allin talks about being on top of the world and taking everything from Jon Moxley. Back in the ring, we see someone in a Blue Panther mask slide into the ring.

A “yes” chant and a Busaiku Knee on Yuta later, and he unmasks to reveal it’s Bryan Danielson. He takes Claudio and Yuta to the outside as we get a look at Darby Alin descending from the light structure above. Mox is distracted by this so long that he takes a Buckshot Lariat from the Hangman.

Darby hits a Coffin Drop on the Death Riders on the outside. Page hits another Buckshot on the champ as Darby and Bryan send the Death Riders through the crowd. Hangman grabs Mox, bringing him to the apron for a Dead Eye through another pair of tables on the outside.

We hear the ref start the count as Page slides into the ring and is back on his feet. We reach the count of nine before Shafir runs in to help Mox to his feet. The crowd is beside themselves as the Young Bucks slide into the ring for a double superkick and an EVP Trigger on their former best friend. Mox and Shafir grab something.

We finally see Mox and Shafir pull out a bed of nails to bring into the ring. Page tries to get to his feet, only for Mox to catch him with a curb stomp AND a Death Rider DDT sending the Hangman onto the nails. Page is down as the ref begins the count while Mox celebrates.

We see Page starting to move at nine, and barely rising to his feet to break the count, only to fall down after he’s been cleared. Both men are down but Mox is stirring enough to look for an end to the proceedings. He calls to Shafir for the key to the briefcase.

Mox vows to give Hangman a taste of the belt, but in a violent way, making it clear it's a title he will never hold. Marina goes for the briefcase, but on her way back finds she’s been handcuffed to the timekeeper’s table. Prince Nana appears, revealing he is responsible for doing it.

Then as he does his little dance, we see Swerve Strickland come out to even things up by handing a chain to Page. Mox comes after him only to take a chained fist to the face. He brings the champ over to the ropes, looking to squeeze the life out of Mox.

He ends up getting pulled by the hair. Mox manages to break free of the chain, but takes a Buckshot Lariat that sends him back first onto the bed of nails. It's not over there, howevver, as Hangman brings Mox over to the corner and chokes him out, hanging him over the ropes by the throat with the chain for a tap out win.

Hangman Page is the brand new AEW World Champion. He spends what seems like forever trying to unlock and open the briefcase containing the AEW World Championship, which has been locked away and not seen for ages now. He finally gets it and poses with it as the commentators mention the side plates still having Bryan Danielson's name on them.

They mention how those will be updated. A massive amount of fireworks and pyro explode in the background as Hangman's theme plays and he continues to celebrate his big win. That's how the eight hour AEW All In: Texas event as a whole finally, mercifully, comes to a close. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: Hangman Page