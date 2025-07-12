Solo Sikoa Retains United States Championship Against Jimmy Uso At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

The United States Championship was on the line during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event as Solo Sikoa successfully defended his title against Jimmy Uso in a fast-paced, physical contest that featured plenty of interference and post-match mayhem.

Jimmy Uso, competing in his first televised singles championship match in 15 years, entered the arena to a strong reaction as he prepared to challenge his younger brother. Solo Sikoa was flanked by his faction MFT (My Family Tree), which included JC Mateo, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. The atmosphere was intense even before the bell, with Solo warning his brother, “You’re not coming back, you understand me?”

The match began with a heavy exchange of strikes, quickly spilling to the outside where Uso delivered a Suicide Dive that briefly took control of the match. Despite the looming presence of MFT, Uso avoided their interference early and kept the momentum on his side.

Back in the ring, Solo Sikoa managed to halt Uso’s offense by catching him mid-air and planting him with a Spinning Solo. The champion went for a cover, but Uso kicked out. Following a commercial break, Solo remained in control, punishing Uso with heavy strikes and attempting a suplex on the apron. Jimmy countered and landed a suplex of his own onto the apron, giving himself a much-needed opening.

Uso hit a top-rope crossbody and later connected with his signature splash, but it was still not enough to keep the champion down. Solo responded with a powerful Spinning Solo and looked to end it with the Samoan Spike, but Jimmy dodged and fired back with a Superkick.

As Solo rolled to the outside, Jimmy Uso adjusted and leaped from the top rope with a corkscrew dive, taking out all of MFT at ringside to a thunderous reaction. The challenger then tried to finish the match, but as he re-entered the ring, Tama Tonga got involved. With the referee distracted, Solo caught Jimmy with a roll-up and Tonga pushed on his back for added leverage, allowing Sikoa to score the tainted victory.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: Solo Sikoa (10 minutes)

Following the match, MFT stormed the ring and launched a brutal attack on Jimmy Uso. Solo landed a devastating Samoan Spike, but the assault was interrupted by the arrival of Jacob Fatu. The surprise appearance brought the crowd to its feet as Fatu laid waste to MFT, delivering multiple hip attacks and eventually squaring off with the towering Tama Tonga.

Fatu showed no hesitation, dropping Tonga over the top rope and hitting a Suicide Dive to the outside to take him down. Fatu celebrated in the ring as MFT retreated, marking his presence as a major force in the family conflict.