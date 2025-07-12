Solo Sikoa Retains US Title, Jacob Fatu Returns At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

United States Championship Match: Solo Sikoa(c) w/ MFT vs Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso is out first at 8:37pm. We head to commercial break. We return and Solo Sikoa begins his entrance at approximately 8:41pm. He's accompanied by MFT--My Family Tree, composed of...oh god damnit. Uh...JC Mateo, Tama Tanga, and Tonga Loa. Blame Triple H for lack of creativity with the damn names. I'll fix it in a sec. We get our bell at 8:44pm and Sikoa speaks to Uso. He tells him "you're not coming back, you understand me?" The two begin to slug it out. Cole mentions that this is Jimmy's first singles championship singles match in 15 years--he was part of one other singles championship match, but it was a multi-man match. The battle spills outside and Jimmy Uso hits a Suicide Dive to wipe out Sikoa. Uso enters the ring, avoiding the MFT. The action returns to the ring. Uso heads up to and leaps off, looking for a strike; Sikoa catches him and hits a Spinning Sikoa counter, covering for two. We head to break.

Back from break at 8:50pm. Solo Sikoa is still in control, per Cole. Sikoa sets Jimmy up for a suplex on the apron but Jimmy blocks it with a leg. They keep calling Jimmy Uso "Big Jim." Okay. Uso and Sikoa battle on the apron. Solo shoves Big Jim into the ringpost. Big Jim fires back and hits a Suplex onto the hardest sign of the ring! We get replays of Big Jim. I'm going to type Big Jim every damn time they call him Big Jim. If I have to suffer, so do you, dear reader. Uso heads up to as Sikoa rolls into position in the ring. Big Jim with a crossbody lateral press off the top, covering for two. Sikoa kicks out of Big Jim's cover! Uso recovers and drops the champ, then Big Jim heads up top and hits the Big Jim Uso Splash! Jimmy covers but Solo gets the shoulder up in time.

Jimmy Uso posts up in the corner, eying Solo. Sikoa slowly rises. Uso charges in and Sikoa clocks him with a big right. Solo with a Spinning Solo on Big Jim! Sikoa goes for a Samoan Spike but Jimmy dodges it. Uso with a Superkick! Uso heads up top but Sikoa rolls out of the ring. MFT check on him. Uso adjusts and hits a corkscrew off the top! Big Jim wipes out the entire MFT to a big pop! The official begins the countout count. Jimmy rushes to send Sikoa in the ring. Tama Tonga looks for a clothesline but Uso ducks under. Uso steps on the apron. He kicks Tonga. Solo grabs him through the ropes and back rolls him up. Tonga pushes on Solo's rear, giving him the leverage he needs to pick up the win at 8:54pm!

Your Winner AND STILL United States Champion, Solo Sikoa! (10 minutes)

After the Match

MFT swarm the ring and begin beating down Jimmy Uso. Solo Sikoa hits the Samoan Spike on Big Jim. Jaco Fatu returns and hits the ring to a big pop! Fatu decimates MFT, and begins to hit running hip attacks on them repeatedly. The big Tama Tanga enters the ring and steps over the top rope. The two stand face-to-face. Jacob Fatu looks up and begins to unload on Tama Tanga, who we're told is over seven feet tall. Tanga charges Fatu, who drops down and pulls the top rope, causing the big man to fall out. Fatu hits a Suicide Dive to wipe him out then celebrates in the ring. Michael Cole then tells us Bill Goldberg's father-in-law died a few weeks ago, and mentions Billy knew someone who died in the Texas floods recently. Why? Who the F knows. Maybe to excuse Goldberg's lack of physical ability tonight. We go to commercial break at 9pm.