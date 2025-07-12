Athena Wins Women’s Casino Gauntlet, Syuri Makes AEW Debut At AEW All In: Texas

Women's Casino Gauntlet

The video package airs to set the stage for the next match of the evening. With that said, we see a look at the road to tonight's Women's Casino Gauntlet. It wraps up, and we return inside Global Life Field where Kris Statlander's theme hits. Out she comes as the first entrant in this bout.

After Statlander's entrance, the only other confirmed participant in the bout, the second entrant Megan Bayne, makes her way out. The winner of this one will earn a future guaranteed shot at the AEW Women's Championship. With both participants in the ring and ready, the bell sounds and off we go.

The two go at it, leading to a spinebuster by Nightingale. Bayne stops a Doctor Bomb attempt before laying in some right hands. She and Statlander both drop Willow to the mat as the countdown reveals our fourth entrant, as Tay Melo heads to the ring next, accompanied by Anna Jay. Tay goes after Bayne almost immediately.

Melo locks in her 'Rings of Saturn'-like maneuver before Ford gets involved to take advantage of the No DQ rule attached to this match. Ford and Bayne look for a Doomsday Device on Melo, before Harley Cameron shows up on the apron. She tells Ford to feel the wrath before sending her off the rope to the floor.

She and Anna go after Penelope up and to the back as the countdown reveals our fifth entrant, with Thekla heading down the ramp to a nice pop. She charges in for a head-scissors on Willow, propping her up on the rope for a running boot before running at Bayne and Statlander for a dive.

She goes for a cover back in the ring but Melo breaks it up for a TayKO, only to take a Pounce by Nightingale. Doctor Bomb on Thekla, but Kris breaks up the pin that follows. We end up seeing a Doomsday Device that takes Willow down, as the countdown reveals our sixth entrant, as Julia Hart is accompanied by Skye Blue on her way to the ring.

Hart is quick to go after Bayne as well, locking in a flying octopus hold until Melo breaks it up for a Gotch style piledriver, but Thekla stops the pin here as well. She sends Melo to the corner for the spider walk as the countdown quickly reveals our seventh entrant.

It is none other than Queen Aminata, who makes a beeline for the ring and the Toxic Spider within. Thekla manages to stop a neckbreaker as the two go at it, exchanging strikes back and forth before the Queen connects with a neck-breaker. Thekla is on the ropes and that’s a bad spot for her as Aminata lands Off With Her Head for a cover.

The pin is broken up. Nightingale sends Aminata to the corner but is fought off by Julia Hart, with Skye Blue joining the fray to keep her stuck in the corner. Thekla and Hart land superplexes from opposite corners, watching each other as the countdown reveals our eighth entrant.

ROH Women’s TV Champion Mina Shirakawa comes running down the ramp. Mina fights seemingly everyone in the ring on route to a near-fall, before locking in a figure four leglock on Skye Blue. She taps out, but she’s not IN the match so it doesn’t count as the countdown reveals our ninth entrant.

Texas' own "Fallen Goddess" Athena is that entrant, and the ROH Women's World Champion makes her way to the ring to a great reaction from her hometown crowd. She gets a burst of offense in before getting a near-fall on Aminata, with Willow breaking the pin attempt as the countdown reveals our tenth entrant.

It is none other than Thunder Rosa, who also gets a big pop as she makes her way to the ring. With the woman she faced all alone in the ring by this point, this allows Rosa to pick up where she left off with some strikes on Athena before the Queen comes in, only to be taken down by Willow, who gets dropped by Bayne.

The countdown reveals our eleventh entrant, who is none other than newcomer Shuri. She makes her AEW debut as she heads down the ramp next. Shuri gets a rush of offense in before staring down Athena. The champ gets sent out as Shuri stares down a returning Mina, the two going at it back and forth until Shuri takes Shirakawa to the mat.

Our twelfth entrant, Alex Windsor, heads to the ring after the latest countdown clock winds down. Old rivals face off once more as Shuri catches Windsor with a DDT, but Alex takes her to the corner before fending off anyone coming into the ring next. We’re right back on Windsor and Shuri as they trade strikes once more.

Shuri hits a German suplex. Windsor rolls through for a German suplex of her own, but Shuri fights back with a headbutt and a rising knee. Cover by Shuri, but several ladies rush in to break it up. Chaos ensues as all the women in the ring go at it. Things finally settle down as we see Julia lock Mina into a tarantula, with Thekla doing something similar to Willow.

We end up with Kris and Megan going at it on the apron, and the chaos spills out to the floor outside, until Kris sends Bayne to the women down below with a powerbomb off the apron. Mina and Thunder are back in the ring, trading offense until Mina hits a sling blade off the top.

Rosa fights back before missing an enziguri, Mina taking advantage with some elbows and a roundhouse kick followed by the Hurriken. Athena heads up top as Mina goes for a figure four leglock, only to take an O-Face by Athena! Athena stacks up Mina and gets the win. Athena has earned a future AEW Women's title shot.

Winner and earning AEW Women's Championship opportunity: Athena