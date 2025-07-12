×
WWE Sparks Brock Lesnar Return Rumors

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
Brock Lesnar’s name is back in the conversation after a notable move by WWE that has sparked speculation among fans. The former WWE Champion has not appeared on programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, and his absence has been clouded by controversy. Despite being quietly removed from WWE content in the aftermath of the Janel Grant lawsuit, a new development suggests that the company may be preparing for his return.

WWE recently put Brock Lesnar’s signature flannel shirt back on sale through WWE Shop, a move that many see as a clear hint at a possible comeback for The Beast Incarnate. The 'Beast Flannel Shirt' had previously been pulled from the store, aligning with his removal from promotional material.

Additionally, Paul Heyman added further fuel to the speculation by publicly acknowledging Lesnar on social media, sending him birthday wishes and reigniting talk about their on-screen connection. While no official announcement has been made, the timing of these gestures has certainly caught attention.

AEW All In Texas

July 12, 2025 at

Arlington, Texas, USA

Hashtag: #all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

July 12, 2025 at

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Hashtag: #great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

July 12, 2025 at

Arlington, Texas, USA

Hashtag: #all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

July 12, 2025 at

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Hashtag: #snme
