WWE Sparks Brock Lesnar Return Rumors

Brock Lesnar’s name is back in the conversation after a notable move by WWE that has sparked speculation among fans. The former WWE Champion has not appeared on programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, and his absence has been clouded by controversy. Despite being quietly removed from WWE content in the aftermath of the Janel Grant lawsuit, a new development suggests that the company may be preparing for his return.

WWE recently put Brock Lesnar’s signature flannel shirt back on sale through WWE Shop, a move that many see as a clear hint at a possible comeback for The Beast Incarnate. The 'Beast Flannel Shirt' had previously been pulled from the store, aligning with his removal from promotional material.

Additionally, Paul Heyman added further fuel to the speculation by publicly acknowledging Lesnar on social media, sending him birthday wishes and reigniting talk about their on-screen connection. While no official announcement has been made, the timing of these gestures has certainly caught attention.

🚨| WWE has officially brought back Brock Lesnar's "Beast Flannel Shirt," and is selling it on the WWE Shop website for the first time in nearly 15 months.



