JoJo Offerman Performs Live at AEW All In: Texas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
JoJo Offerman Performs Live at AEW All In: Texas

JoJo Offerman returned to the spotlight during AEW All In: Texas, performing a live musical number in front of the packed Arlington crowd. The former WWE ring announcer and longtime partner of the late Bray Wyatt delivered a heartfelt rendition of Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody” as part of Swerve Strickland’s elaborate entrance for his tag team bout with Will Ospreay against The Young Bucks.

Saturday’s appearance was not Offerman’s first connection with AEW. Earlier this year, she briefly stepped back into the ring announcer role during a dark match at an AEW Collision taping.

Offerman’s musical talents have long been a part of her public persona. While part of the original cast of Total Divas, she frequently showcased her singing voice. In 2013, she performed the national anthem at SummerSlam and also contributed backing vocals to the Funkadactyls’ entrance track “Somebody Call My Momma” on an episode of WWE Main Event.

JoJo shared two children with Bray Wyatt: Knash Sixx Rotunda, born in May 2019, and Hyrie Von Rotunda, born in 2020. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022 before Wyatt's untimely passing in August 2023 at the age of 36.

