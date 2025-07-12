Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace Overcome Fatal Influence at NXT The Great American Bash

Match Number Five: Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe versus Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley

Grace and Fallon start off and they lock up. Fallon with a chop. Grace blocks a kick and she follows with forearms. Fallon with a kick and she goes for a tornado suplex but Grace blocks it. Fallon with an Irish whip and Grace floats over and connects with a back elbow. Grace with a chop and a reverse atomic drop. Grace with a reverse gutwrench gourdbuster. Jacy tags in and misses a boot. Grace misses a back elbow. They exchange near falls. Blake wants the tag and Grace obliges. They lock up and Jacy backs Blake into the ropes and Jacy misses a punch on the break. Blake with a wrist lock and arm wringer. Jacy with a reversal and arm wringer of her own.

Blake uses the ropes for a reversal. Jacy misses a back senton and Blake with a drop kick. Fallon tags in and gets a body scissors roll up for a near fall. Blake with a drop kick and she snap mares Fallon. Grace tags in and she slams Blake onto Fallon. Blake catapults Grace onto Fallon for a near fall. Blake tags in and Fallon with an elbow followed by a forearm to Grace. Blake with a chop and a spinning side slam for a near fall. Fallon and Blake with standing switches. Jacy gets into the ring and Nyx punches Blake. Fallon with a take down and Jacy tags in. Jacy sends Blake into the corner and kicks her. Jacy gets a near fall. Fallon tags in and Blake avoids Jacy and Fallon and tags in Grace.

Grace with clotheslines to Fallon and Jacy. Jacy with a thrust kick to the leg and Grace with a double Northern Lights suplex. Nyx gets on the apron and it stops Grace for a moment. Grace chases Fallon around the ring and Jacy with a bicycle kick to Grace. Fallon gets a near fall. Jacy tags in and they hit a double suplex for a near fall. Jacy with elbows to the clavicle followed by a reverse chin lock. Jacy with a clothesline and she punches Grace. Jacy with a forearm and Fallon with a clothesline for a near fall. Jacy tags i and she kicks Grace. Fallon tags in and kicks Grace. Jacy tags in and they work on the arms in the ropes. Jacy with a chop. Fallon tags in and Grace sends Jacy to the apron and follows with a forearm. Grace catches Fallon and hits a rolling Death Valley Driver.

Blake tags in and connects with forearms and a sling blade to Jacy and Fallon. Blake with a rana to Jacy followed by a springboard drop kick or a near fall. Blake and Jacy are on the apron and Jacy blocks a power bomb. Blake goes for a sunset flip power bomb off the apron and Fallon stops her. Grace grabs Fallon and Nyx kicks Blake. Jacy with a cannonball to Blake. They Irish whip Blake sternum first into the turnbuckles and Fallon with a blockbuster for a near fall. Fallon goes for a wrist clutch suplex but Blake escapes. Blake rolls through into a bridge for a near fall. Blake with a head butt and Grace tags in. Grace with a spinebuster and Grace gets a near fall. Grace gets Fallon on her shoulders but Fallon goes to the ramp. Fallon with a forearm and then Grace kicks Fallon. Fallon with a spear through the ropes to Grace.

Blake and Jacy tag in and Blake with a forearm and Jacy fires back. They continue the exchange. Jacy with kicks and an enzuigiri. Jacy misses a forearm in the corner and Blake with a German suplex. Fallon gets in the ring and the referee stops her. Nyx pushes Blake off the turnbuckles and Nyx tells Jacy what is going on.

Masha Slamovich stops Nyx and Jacy and Fallon take Blake down but Grace breaks up the cover. All four get up in their respective corners and Fallon and Grace square off while Blake and Jacy go at it. Fallon kicks Grace and Blake knocks Fallon off the apron. Jacy with a rollup on Blake for a near fall. Jacy with a super kick and an O'Connor Roll but Grace with a back fist to Jacy and Blake with a DDT for the three count.

Winners: Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe

This match is CHAOS! 🔥@ThisIsTNA Knockouts Champion @mashaslamovich just evened the odds against Fatal Influence!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Ieg8GwMUCj , WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025

What a day at The Great American Bash 👊 😤 pic.twitter.com/XCqYwhtnrH , WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025