Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland Victorious, Young Bucks No Longer EVPs At AEW All In: Texas

The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland

The video package airs for the next match of the evening, which is one of the big ones, and one that looks to be up for a potential match of the night on-paper. With that said, we see the story of the road to The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland.

With a win, The Young Bucks guarantee that Swerve nor Ospreay will be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year. With a loss, The Young Bucks will no longer be the AEW EVPs. With the stakes set, it's time to get the one officially off-and-running, but first, the elaborate ring entrances.

First, we see a special Assassin’s Creed: Shadows entrance signaling the arrival of Will Ospreay to a huge pop from the crowd. Ospreay enters the ring with the crowd still riled up. From there, we get Jojo Offerman singing the Chaka Khan classic song, “Ain’t Nobody” before Swerve Strickland makes his elaborate entrance next.

The crowd is thrilled for Strickland as he heads down the ramp toward the ring. Rounding out the participants are The Young Bucks, decked in their Founding Fathers gear as they come to the stage in what appears to be a ship comes sailing in, with Justin Roberts giving a special introduction for the EVPs.

The ship continues to make its way down toward the ring as the introduction goes on. We get a shot of Ospreay in the ring pointing to his wrist as if telling the EVPs they’re already running short on the time they have for the match due to the insanely long ring entrance.

Finally, all the special bells and whistles are in the rear view mirror and we get the bell sounding to officially get this one off-and-running. The crowd is amped up for this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams will be Ospreay and Matthew Jackson. They circle and lock up.

Ospreay sent to the ropes as Nicholas tags himself in, allowing for a double-team even after Strickland comes in. Swerve and Ospreay talk strategy real quick before Will slides back in, and Matthew tags back in to continue the attack. Strickland runs in but is taken down by the Bucks as well.

This forces their opponents to take another breather on the outside. Ospreay comes back in, taking Nicholas off the apron before laying into Matthew. Swerve comes in, and they cut Nicholas off before double-teaming into a Sky-Twister Press by Ospreay for a two count.

We see a tag made to Strickland now, who takes Matthew to the mat before tagging Ospreay back in for another double-team on Matthew. Nicholas comes in for the assist, and they get Will to the corner only for Ospreay to fight back, but Matthew cuts off an Os-Cutter attempt.

From there, The Young Bucks take him to the apron for a 450 splash that sends him out to the floor. A TK Driver gets cut off by Strickland, only for Swerve to take a double superkick by the Bucks for his troubles. Ospreay rolls back in the ring, but Matthew takes the fight back to him sending Will to the corner.

After a tag to Nicholas, we see a referee distraction that gets Swerve to lose his cool. Ospreay eventually starts to fight back but gets sent to the ropes by Matthew, and a tag to Nicholas allows for a close two count before Ospreay kicks out. Tag back to Matthew as the damage continues to be done for another two count.

Ospreay fights out of the corner now, but Strickland gets cut off by Nicholas, who takes a chop from Ospreay, before Matthew comes in to get back after him. Will manages to escape, taking the Bucks down as Strickland gets the hot tag to lay into both of the Bucks. Swerve pays for hitting The Griddy as the Bucks go back after him.

Instead, he catches Nicholas with a powerslam before taking Matthew down for a two count. Ospreay ends up coming in, and the pair take the Bucks to the outside before diving onto the EVPs to send them to the floor with a thud. Swerve brings Matthew back in the ring, taking him down to the mat. They both climb the turnbuckle.

With both on the ropes in the corner, it is Ospreay keeping Nicholas down on the outside while Strickland takes Matthew down for a close two count. The Bucks are able to regain control when they send Strickland away before setting up Ospreay for a double stomp into a powerbomb.

Swerve is fended off once more as Matthew gets a near-fall. Matthew mocks Ospreay with some boots to the head, and this riles up Ospreay to trading blows with Matthew, until Nicholas cuts him off, bringing control back to the Bucks for a tag. Nicholas decides to give a nod to his old friend as he goes for a Buckshot Lariat on Ospreay.

Ospreay avoids the Buckshot Lariat from one-half of the Bucks and then chaos ensues. It all ends with a double Destroyer from the Bucks into a House Call and Hidden Blade by Strickland and Ospreay. The pair head toward two corners but are cut off by the EVPs. After 100 more false finishes, it is a House Call and Hidden Blade combo that ends things. The Bucks are no longer AEW EVPs.

Winners: Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland

