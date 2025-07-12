Dustin Rhodes Becomes TNT Champion At AEW All In: Texas

TNT Championship

Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes

Before the next match begins, the theme for Adam Cole hits and he makes his way out accompanied by The Paragon. He looks extremely emotional heading to the ring, and even more so as soon as he settles inside. He gets on the microphone and completely breaks down.

Cole is badly crying and looking extremely visibly emotional as he talks about how he's going to be 'gone for a while" due to "health issues," noting he's not in the right frame of mind to confirm or announce his official retirement, but made it clear that it is something that is a possibility.

He wraps up and the crowd shows him a ton of love. We then shift gears and get ready to crown a new TNT Champion. The Sons of Texas duo of Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara make their entrances, as do Kyle Fletcher and Daniel Garcia. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We will have the complete match write-up in just a few moments. For now, we can tell you Dustin Rhodes won and is the new TNT Champion. He is extremely emotional himself, crying his eyes out in appreciation and happiness for capturing another title this late in his career on such a grand stage.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Dustin Rhodes

Texas native @SammyGuevara is ready for his shot at the TNT Championship!



Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/5lRKCR2xhs , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

The call him "The Natural"! @DustinRhodes looks to win his first AEW singles title in the TNT Championship!



Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/sFEwXZ6Dei , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

Nothing has changed for "The Protostar" @KyleFletcherPro, tonight it's all about the TNT Championship.



Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/Xye4gbpeg3 , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

SPANISH FLY OFF THE APRON!



Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/ZtH4ViX0yH , All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025