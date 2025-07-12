TNA Contract Signing Descends Into Chaos At WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025

Contract signing for TNA Championship Match at Slammiversary

Ava is in the ring for the contract signing. She says they continue to make history. She says she is here on behalf of Santino Marella to supervise the contract signing for the TNA title match at Slammiversary.

Mike Santana comes out first.

Joe Hendry is the next man to come to the ring.

Out last is the TNA champion Trick Williams.

They all sit down and Ava asks for them to sign the contract.

Santana starts talking and he wants to know what is going on. He tells Ava he doesn't take moments like this for granted. Being the standard of TNA and being in the ring for a WWE PLE means someting. That TNA title means a lot to him and he says Trick has taken it for granted. Santana says it stands for the hustle, grind, dedication, and respect. He says Trick had it but he says Trick has gotten soft. Next week, we are going to find out whether or not Trick Hollywood is all sizzle and no steak.

Santana tells Joe he hasn't forgotten about him. Santana says he respects what Joe did for the brand, but in the end of the day, you are standing in the way of Santana getting his so they have to throw hands. TNA was built on the backs of some of the best professional wrestlers. At Slammiversary, he will be the man to bring it back to the roots.

Santana signs the contract.

Joe says he respects that Santana wants to bring TNA to its roots. Joe says he wants to take TNA to new heights like only he can. He says he will not be distracted by Santana for a title he never should have lost. It does not matter who Trick gets to help him do the dirty work, there will be no one to help you next week. You will be behind enemy lines next week and you will be fighting a man on a mission for redemption. Joe says he will make you believe.

Joe signs the contract.

Trick asks if they are good now and if they got it out of their system. He says he wants them to enjoy this moment. Trick says when you talk to him, put some respect on his name. Not because he is him, but because you are not him. He says he is the one with stroke around here. He has the steak and the sizzle. He is the man carrying two brands and he has the stroke around here. Trick says this isn't about making people believe or making promises to your daughter. It is about getting the job done. Trick says that is why he is the greatest TNA champion.

Trick says he knows they are upset because he has gotten some help in title defenses. He says he don't need no help or no entourage next week to whoop both their asses. He says it will always be TrickNA.

Trick signs the contract.

Joe stops Trick from leaving the ring. He tells Trick him and Mike don't agree on a lot of things, but they agree that the title is coming back to a TNA super star. Santana tells Trick he talks too muc and they both send Trick through the table.

Dark State interrupt and they are in the building and they come after Joe and Santana in the ring.

They pair off and two go after each man and they hit the toss Quad Bomb on Santana.