Ethan Page Retains North American Title at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025

Match Number Three: Men’s North American Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Ethan Page versus Ricky Saints

They start fighting before the bell rings and Saints with a spear and Page goes to the floor. Saints sends Page into the guardrails. Saints gets a kendo stick and hits Page with it. Page sends Saints into a trash can. Saints hits Page with the trash can. Page with punches as they go into the stands. Saints punches Page. Saints with many punches to Page. Saints with punches and forearms. Saints goes Old School on the railing and punches Page. Saints sends Page into the wall and Page is sent down the hallway into the lobby. Saints hits Page with a cup and Page runs Saints into a pillar. Page with a Boston Crab. Page gets Saints up for an Ego's Edge but Saints escapes and Saints sends Page into the pillar. Saints with punches.

Saints sends Page into the bar but Page with a forearm. Saints drops Page into the merchandise table. Saints gets a near fall. Saints sends Page into a wall and then down the steps by the stage. Page Irish whips Saints into the ring steps. Page hits Saints in the ribs with a chair. Page gets a chair and puts it around Saints' head and he sends Saints into the ring post. Page gets a near fall. Page sends Saints into the ring steps. Page with a forearm and then Page goes under the ring but he is not pulling out a table to please the fans. Page gets a few chairs and he misses Saints with one. Saints sprays the fire extinguisher into Page's face. Saints hits Page in the midsection and back with the fire extinguisher. Saints pulls apart the guardrails and he slams it onto Page. Saints puts the guardrail in the ring. Saints hits Page in the back with a chair.

Saints puts the guardrail in the corner and then he stomps on Page's head on the apron. Saints sets for Roshambo onto the guardrails but Page escapes. Page gets Saints on his shoulders and runs him into the turnbuckles and puts Saints on the turnbuckles. Page sets up a few chairs and then he punches Saints. Saints kicks Page and Saints with a bulldog off the turnbuckles onto a chair. Saints gets a near fall. Saints sets up two chairs back to back and he sets for a power bomb onto the edge of the chairs but Page counters with a back body drop onto the chairs. Page suplexes Saints onto the guardrail in the ring for a near fall.

Page sets up a chair and then he hits Saints with another one. Page sets up a series of chairs and he punches Saints in the corner. Page puts Saints on the turnbuckles and he sets for a superplex onto the chairs but Saints blocks it. Saints bites Page and he comes under and power bombs Page onto the chairs. Saints gets a near fall. Page goes to the floor and Saints follows. They go to the back and they go past Jasper Troy. Page sends Saints into the wall and into a side room. Saints kicks Page and hits him with a flip flop. Page pushes Saints into Jasper Troy and Troy choke slams Saints onto a production case.

Page sends Saints into the ring and Page gets a chair but Saints has one too and he hits Page with it and Page falls onto the ramp. Page goes for a power bomb but Saints counters with a back body drop. Saints with a tornado DDT on the stage for a near fall. Page crawls away and Saints stops him. Page with a back body drop on the stage. Page goes for an Ego's Edge off the stage to the floor and he sends Saints through a number of tables. Page gets the three count.

Winner: Ethan Page (retains championship)