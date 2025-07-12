MJF Wins Chaos-Filled Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas

Men's Casino Gauntlet

The video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening. It will be the Men's Casino Gauntlet, where the winner of this match earns a shot at the AEW World Championship. Out first comes the master of Redneck Kung Fu himself, Mark Briscoe.

Briscoe gets a big reaction from the Texas crowd coming out. He settles in the ring and awaits the arrival of the second competitor in this high stakes gauntlet bout. The theme for MJF hits and out comes Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a fancy robe accompanied by MVP of The Hurt Syndicate.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two immediately charge at each other, but MJF ducks down and immediately tries multiple back-to-back pin attempts in an effort to win this first fall as fast as possible. Briscoe takes over and unloads his anger on MJF for his comments about his brother earlier this week.

Meanwhile, MVP joins the gang on special guest commentary. As he does, MJF shifts the offensive momentum in the ring and takes over, stopping to do a big dramatic celebratory-style pose on the ropes in the corner. He drops down and goes back to work on Briscoe.

He disrespects him and walks away to taunt the crowd, only for Briscoe to pop up behind him and blast him with ferocious shots. As Briscoe settles back in the offensive lead, the countdown clock appears on the screen. The fans help count down the final few seconds.

We hear Ricochet's theme song hit and out he comes to a loud reaction from the crowd. He sprints to the ring and settles inside the squared circle to enormously loud "Bald! Bald! Bald!" chants from the Arlington crowd. Ricochet and MJF team up and join forces to beat down Briscoe together.

The clock appears again and this time when the final ten seconds tick away, we hear the familiar sounds of Bandido's entrance tune. The ROH World Champion makes his way to the ring to a huge ovation from the crowd inside Global Life Field. The commentators sing his praises for his match against Konosuke Takeshita at ROH Supercard of Honor.

With that in mind, after just a minute or two of action, the clock appears again. When it winds down, "The Alpha" himself, Konosuke Takeshita, makes his way out as the next competitor in this Men's Casino Gauntlet match. Takeshita hits a big Blue Thunder Bomb on Ricochet and almost immediately steals the win, but only gets two and a half.

As the action continues, we see MJF tease taking the mask off of Bandido. As he kneels down to begin the process of doing exactly that, the countdown clock appears again. When it strikes zero, the theme for Mexican legend Mistico hits and out comes someone else MJF unmasked.

Over the next several minutes, we get a plethora of additional entrants, including Josh Alexander, Anthony Bowens, Brody King, Juice Robinson, who comes out with a freshly-shaven face barely recognizable, Max Caster, Roderick Strong, Kota Ibushi and The Beast Mortos.

In the chaos that followed. we saw Ricochet gain help from The Gates of Agony, who weren't even in the match, until the returning duo of The Gunns ran out to make the save, effectively chasing Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona to the back. After the action continued, we saw Briscoe hit a Jay Driller, only for MJF to throw him out of the ring and steal his pin over Strong for the win.

After the match, MVP joins "The Young Genius" in the ring as he is showing off the guaranteed contract for an AEW World Championship opportunity that he earned with his victory in the bout. He says it's almost time to make things right around here in AEW, as he will get back his "Triple B."

Winner and earning AEW World Championship opportunity: MJF

