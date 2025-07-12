Je’Von Evans Scores Gritty Win Over Jasper Troy at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025

Match Number One: Je’Von Evans versus Jasper Troy

Troy pushes Evans into the corner and chokes him against the ropes. Troy pie faces Evans. Evans slaps Troy and Troy misses a punch. Evans with punches but Troy with a knee to the midsection. Troy sends Evans over the top rope onto the ramp. Evans with a kick and Troy sends Evans to the ring post but Evans floats over to the other side of the apron. Troy catches Evans on a springboard move and Evans escapes a slam. Evans with a drop kick but he holds on to his injured ribs. Evans goes for a slingshot head scissors but Troy blocks it. Troy gets Evans on his shoulders and Evans goes for a sleeper. Troy goes over the top rope and both go to the floor. Troy with a spinebuster onto the apron. Troy sends Evans back into the ring and he returns.

Evans with an enzugiiri and Troy pushes Evans over the top rope to the floor. Troy grabs Evans by the throat and sends him into the apron. Troy picks up Evans and he carries him back into the ring on his shoulder. Troy slams Evans over the top rope into the ring. Troy with a splash and the referee checks on Evans. Troy with a splash to the back and he applies a rear chin lock. Troy sends Evans face first into the turnbuckles. Evans with punches but they don't have much impact. Troy with a slam and he misses an elbow drop when Evans moves. Evans with punches and Troy misses a kick. Evans with a jumping punch. Evans tries for the springboard German suplex but Troy blocks it. Evans goes for the springboard cutter but Troy catches Evans and Troy drops Evans on the top turnbuckle and follows with a back breaker and slam.

Troy with a splash into the corner followed by a biel. Troy goes for the bandage around Evans' midsection. Troy with a seated abdominal stretch. Evans escapes from Troy and Evans with a punch. Troy misses a splash and Troy grabs Evans but Evans with a back elbow and punches. Troy pushes Evans to the mat and he blocks a kick. Evans with a kick to Troy. Evans goes for a springboard cutter but he cannot go off the ropes due to his ribs. Troy walks across Evans but misses a Vader Bomb when Evans moves. Evans kicks Troy and punches him. Evans with more punches and he backs Troy into the corner. The referee pulls Evans out of the corner and Evans with a thrust kick and another kick. Troy sets for a choke slam but Evans escapes and he goes for the dead lift German suplex but Troy blocks it and Evans cannot get him up.

Evans with a kick from the apron. Evans with a springboard cross body for a near fall. Troy stops Evans on a springboard cutter but Evans with a rebound round kick for a near fall. Evans goes up top and Troy stops him and he sends Evans to the mat. Troy misses a boot and goes over the top rope to the floor. Evans with a plancha onto Troy. They return to the ring and Evans with a rebound into the dead lift German suplex. Evans goes up top and hits the frog splash and he gets a near fall.

Troy catches Evans off the turnbuckles and hits a choke slam followed by a running boot. Troy goes for the Black Hole Slam and Evans counters into a sunset flip for the three count.

Winner: Je'Von Evans