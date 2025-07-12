×
FTR Steal a Win Over The Outrunners at AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 12, 2025
FTR vs. The Outrunners

As soon as the second pre-show bout wraps up, we quickly switch gears and rush into our third and final match as part of the AEW All In: Texas 'Zero Hour' pre-show. The Outrunners come out to a nice pop from the Arlington crowd. They're wearing new ring gear. The commentators think they look like a pack of cigarettes.

Their opponents, the dastardly duo of FTR make their way out accompanied by Stokely Hathaway. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our third and final pre-show match before switching over to the main PPV card. Truth Magnum and Dax Harwood kick things off for their respective teams.

Early into the match we hear the sound of a noise that would continue for the next several minutes, as some young kid can be audibly heard, very, very, very unbelievably annoyingly loudly yelling "NOOOOO!" off-camera. It doesn't stop for pretty much the entire match, and is noticeably louder even during whole-arena crowd pops, etc.

In between the single most annoying kid on planet earth's nails-on-a-chalkboard "NOOO!" shouting, we see The Outrunners fight their way to several close near falls. They come within millimeters of finishing this one off with a big upset victory. Instead, Stokely Hathaway interferes in the final minute, setting FTR up for the dastardly victory.

Cash Wheeler is heard mocking a fan for being a loser as he's celebrating the win and heading to the back. As they head up the ramp, they stop and bend over, revealing "Greatest Tag-Team of All-Time" on their tights. Back in the ring, we see Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum hug it out after coming up short.

Winners: FTR

 

 

 

 

 

