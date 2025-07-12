Big Boom AJ & The Incorporation Overcome The Don Callis Family at AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour

The Don Callis Family vs. Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration

After spending all of two seconds back at the pre-show panel area, the pre-show hosts send things right back to ringside, where Nigel McGuinness, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us back and set the stage for our second match of the show.

The Don Callis Family team make their way out and head to the ring first. The team consists of Hechicero, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. They settle inside the squared circle and await the arrival of their opposition.

From there, The Conglomeration team of Kyle O'Reilly, Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii come out next. They stop at the top of the stage and await their partner. The most annoying music ever created hits after that to bring out "Big BOOM!" A.J. and his crew of social media famous but-who-cares-guys.

The bell sounds and all 100 people immediately collide and start brawling in the middle of the ring. The smoke clears and we slowly work our way into what feels like an actual match. The camera keeps cutting out to ringside to show The Rizzler doing his one pose, and Big Justice, who has hit a growth spurt since we last saw him.

At one point, the action spills out to the floor and one of the Don Callis Family guys pie-faces Big Justice down to the ground. Big Boom AJ comes out and the kid tattles to him, so he chases after revenge. In the ring, Big Justice ends up hitting a spear, setting Big Boom AJ up for his Power-Boom finisher for the win.

Winners: Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration

