×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Big Boom AJ & The Incorporation Overcome The Don Callis Family at AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 12, 2025
Big Boom AJ & The Incorporation Overcome The Don Callis Family at AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour

The Don Callis Family vs. Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration

After spending all of two seconds back at the pre-show panel area, the pre-show hosts send things right back to ringside, where Nigel McGuinness, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us back and set the stage for our second match of the show.

The Don Callis Family team make their way out and head to the ring first. The team consists of Hechicero, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. They settle inside the squared circle and await the arrival of their opposition.

From there, The Conglomeration team of Kyle O'Reilly, Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii come out next. They stop at the top of the stage and await their partner. The most annoying music ever created hits after that to bring out "Big BOOM!" A.J. and his crew of social media famous but-who-cares-guys.

The bell sounds and all 100 people immediately collide and start brawling in the middle of the ring. The smoke clears and we slowly work our way into what feels like an actual match. The camera keeps cutting out to ringside to show The Rizzler doing his one pose, and Big Justice, who has hit a growth spurt since we last saw him.

At one point, the action spills out to the floor and one of the Don Callis Family guys pie-faces Big Justice down to the ground. Big Boom AJ comes out and the kid tattles to him, so he chases after revenge. In the ring, Big Justice ends up hitting a spear, setting Big Boom AJ up for his Power-Boom finisher for the win.

Winners: Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration

 

 

 

 

 

 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy