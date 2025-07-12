WWE NXT Great American Bash Results - July 12, 2025

Megan Morant and Sam Roberts open the show and preview the full card.

A video package highlights the Men’s North American Title Match, focusing on Jasper Troy and Je’Von Evans.

Blake Howard interviews Jasper, who avoids discussing his past but says he thrives on violence and physical dominance. He recalls a moment from his football days at Kansas where he attacked an opponent and says he brings that same intensity to WWE. He is here to conquer, not make friends. Jasper credits Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and The Undertaker for motivating him. Regarding Je’Von Evans, Jasper claims their upbringings differ, and Evans cannot joke at his expense or compete with his physicality. He vows to destroy Je’Von and prove he is the future of NXT.

After NXT, Josh tells Inamura they have Oba Femi exactly where they want him and encourages him to focus on becoming a national hero. Inamura says he wants to fight with honor, but Josh insists this is about legacy, not honor.

Next is a look at the Women’s North American Title Match.

Kelly Kincaid interviews Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley. Izzi explains she took Tatum under her wing after seeing herself in her. Tatum says Izzi is the first to truly accept her. Izzi says she is in her first title match thanks to Tatum. When asked about Sol and Zaria, Tatum says she no longer needs to be nice to everyone and trusts Izzi. Izzi warns Sol to be at her best because Izzi is hotter than ever and plans to take the title.

The TNA contract signing is also spotlighted.

Megan confirms the show will begin with Troy vs. Evans.

A tag match promo airs next.

Kelly interviews Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne arrives first and dismisses her opponents, saying Jordynne and Blake are not a real team. Jacy says Blake is not on her level and mocks others claiming to be the “next champion.” She says Fatal Influence overcame trust issues and are now dominating, with Fallon holding the North American title and Jacy the World title. On her history with Toxic Attraction, Jacy says she always knew she would be the star and helped elevate Fallon and Jazmyn. She is confident heading into the biggest women’s wrestling weekend as the reigning NXT Champion.

Fallon and Jazmyn arrive, and Jacy ends the interview.

Booker T, Vic Joseph, and Corey Graves are on commentary.

Match Number One: Je’Von Evans versus Jasper Troy

Troy pushes Evans into the corner and chokes him against the ropes. Troy pie faces Evans. Evans slaps Troy and Troy misses a punch. Evans with punches but Troy with a knee to the midsection. Troy sends Evans over the top rope onto the ramp. Evans with a kick and Troy sends Evans to the ring post but Evans floats over to the other side of the apron. Troy catches Evans on a springboard move and Evans escapes a slam. Evans with a drop kick but he holds on to his injured ribs. Evans goes for a slingshot head scissors but Troy blocks it. Troy gets Evans on his shoulders and Evans goes for a sleeper. Troy goes over the top rope and both go to the floor. Troy with a spinebuster onto the apron. Troy sends Evans back into the ring and he returns.

Evans with an enzugiiri and Troy pushes Evans over the top rope to the floor. Troy grabs Evans by the throat and sends him into the apron. Troy picks up Evans and he carries him back into the ring on his shoulder. Troy slams Evans over the top rope into the ring. Troy with a splash and the referee checks on Evans. Troy with a splash to the back and he applies a rear chin lock. Troy sends Evans face first into the turnbuckles. Evans with punches but they don't have much impact. Troy with a slam and he misses an elbow drop when Evans moves. Evans with punches and Troy misses a kick. Evans with a jumping punch. Evans tries for the springboard German suplex but Troy blocks it. Evans goes for the springboard cutter but Troy catches Evans and Troy drops Evans on the top turnbuckle and follows with a back breaker and slam.

Troy with a splash into the corner followed by a biel. Troy goes for the bandage around Evans' midsection. Troy with a seated abdominal stretch. Evans escapes from Troy and Evans with a punch. Troy misses a splash and Troy grabs Evans but Evans with a back elbow and punches. Troy pushes Evans to the mat and he blocks a kick. Evans with a kick to Troy. Evans goes for a springboard cutter but he cannot go off the ropes due to his ribs. Troy walks across Evans but misses a Vader Bomb when Evans moves. Evans kicks Troy and punches him. Evans with more punches and he backs Troy into the corner. The referee pulls Evans out of the corner and Evans with a thrust kick and another kick. Troy sets for a choke slam but Evans escapes and he goes for the dead lift German suplex but Troy blocks it and Evans cannot get him up.

Evans with a kick from the apron. Evans with a springboard cross body for a near fall. Troy stops Evans on a springboard cutter but Evans with a rebound round kick for a near fall. Evans goes up top and Troy stops him and he sends Evans to the mat. Troy misses a boot and goes over the top rope to the floor. Evans with a plancha onto Troy. They return to the ring and Evans with a rebound into the dead lift German suplex. Evans goes up top and hits the frog splash and he gets a near fall.

Troy catches Evans off the turnbuckles and hits a choke slam followed by a running boot. Troy goes for the Black Hole Slam and Evans counters into a sunset flip for the three count.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

Match Number Two: Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca versus Izzi Dame

Tatum slapped Zaria as the bell rings and the referee has to separate Zaria and Tatum. While this happens Izzi hits a sit out power bomb and the referee gets back into the ring but Sol gets her foot on the rope. Izzi with forearms and a shoulder in the corner. Izzi with a TKO. Izzi with an Irish whip and Sol with a knee followed by a missile drop kick. Izzi goes to the floor and Sol kicks Izzi from teh apron. Sol with a head scissors off the apron. Sol sends Izzi back into the ring and Sol with a running knee for a near fall. Sol with forearms and chops but Izzi with an Irish whip and a hot shot. Izzi with a double knee gut buster off the shoulders. Izzi with knees to the midsection followed by a punch. Izzi with a knee to the midsection and she gets a near fall.

Izzi with a back breaker and she pie faces Sol. Izzi with a splash and she goes for a knee but Sol with a rollup for a near fall. Izzi with a clothesline for a near fall. Izzi with a rear chin lock and her knee in Sol's back. Sol with a snap mare and a back elbow and a forearm. Izzi with a kick for a near fall. Sol blocks a kick and connects with a forearm and a series of flying forearms. Sol with an elbow into the corner. Izzi with a rollup for a near fall. Sol escapes a slam and hits a lungblower. Sol goes to the apron and she goes for a Golden Triangle and hits Izzi but both suffered from the impact. Sol with a springboard flip into a clothesline for a near fall.

Sol goes up top and Izzi pushes Sol off and hits a Codebreaker from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Izzi with a forearm and Sol fires back. We get the exchange between the two. Sol with a kick and Izzi responds with forearms and a knee. Sol with a rolling kick and she sends izzi to the turnbuckles. Sol with a kick and she goes for a springboard move but slips on the ropes. Sol with a Super X Factor and both are down. Izzi drop kicks Sol into the ropes and Sol goes to the apron and kicks Izzi. Sol goes for a springboard move but Izzi stops her and hits a choke slam. Izzi with a belly-to-back suplex into a cutter for a near fall. Izzi pulls Sol into position and Izzi goes to the turnbuckles. Sol with a super kick as Izzi comes off. Izzi with a chop to the back when Sol goes for the Sol Snatcher.

Izzi goes for a super belly-to=back into a cutter but Sol lands on her feet. Sol with a spear and Izzi gets her foot on the rope to stop the count. Tatum pulls Izzi to the floor and Zaria spears Tatum. Sol hits Sol Snatcher for the three count.

Winner: Sol Ruca (retains championship)

Jordynne and Blake talk about whether they are ready. Blake says it will be an appetizer before Grace wins the title on Sunday.

Match Number Three: Men’s North American Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Ethan Page versus Ricky Saints

They start fighting before the bell rings and Saints with a spear and Page goes to the floor. Saints sends Page into the guardrails. Saints gets a kendo stick and hits Page with it. Page sends Saints into a trash can. Saints hits Page with the trash can. Page with punches as they go into the stands. Saints punches Page. Saints with many punches to Page. Saints with punches and forearms. Saints goes Old School on the railing and punches Page. Saints sends Page into the wall and Page is sent down the hallway into the lobby. Saints hits Page with a cup and Page runs Saints into a pillar. Page with a Boston Crab. Page gets Saints up for an Ego's Edge but Saints escapes and Saints sends Page into the pillar. Saints with punches.

Saints sends Page into the bar but Page with a forearm. Saints drops Page into the merchandise table. Saints gets a near fall. Saints sends Page into a wall and then down the steps by the stage. Page Irish whips Saints into the ring steps. Page hits Saints in the ribs with a chair. Page gets a chair and puts it around Saints' head and he sends Saints into the ring post. Page gets a near fall. Page sends Saints into the ring steps. Page with a forearm and then Page goes under the ring but he is not pulling out a table to please the fans. Page gets a few chairs and he misses Saints with one. Saints sprays the fire extinguisher into Page's face. Saints hits Page in the midsection and back with the fire extinguisher. Saints pulls apart the guardrails and he slams it onto Page. Saints puts the guardrail in the ring. Saints hits Page in the back with a chair.

Saints puts the guardrail in the corner and then he stomps on Page's head on the apron. Saints sets for Roshambo onto the guardrails but Page escapes. Page gets Saints on his shoulders and runs him into the turnbuckles and puts Saints on the turnbuckles. Page sets up a few chairs and then he punches Saints. Saints kicks Page and Saints with a bulldog off the turnbuckles onto a chair. Saints gets a near fall. Saints sets up two chairs back to back and he sets for a power bomb onto the edge of the chairs but Page counters with a back body drop onto the chairs. Page suplexes Saints onto the guardrail in the ring for a near fall.

Page sets up a chair and then he hits Saints with another one. Page sets up a series of chairs and he punches Saints in the corner. Page puts Saints on the turnbuckles and he sets for a superplex onto the chairs but Saints blocks it. Saints bites Page and he comes under and power bombs Page onto the chairs. Saints gets a near fall. Page goes to the floor and Saints follows. They go to the back and they go past Jasper Troy. Page sends Saints into the wall and into a side room. Saints kicks Page and hits him with a flip flop. Page pushes Saints into Jasper Troy and Troy choke slams Saints onto a production case.

Page sends Saints into the ring and Page gets a chair but Saints has one too and he hits Page with it and Page falls onto the ramp. Page goes for a power bomb but Saints counters with a back body drop. Saints with a tornado DDT on the stage for a near fall. Page crawls away and Saints stops him. Page with a back body drop on the stage. Page goes for an Ego's Edge off the stage to the floor and he sends Saints through a number of tables. Page gets the three count.

Winner: Ethan Page (retains championship)

Luca Crusifino talks about the triple threat match on Tuesday.

We are told that Heatwave is August 24th in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Contract signing for TNA Championship Match at Slammiversary

Ava is in the ring for the contract signing. She says they continue to make history. She says she is here on behalf of Santino Marella to supervise the contract signing for the TNA title match at Slammiversary.

Mike Santna comes out first.

Joe Hendry is the next man to come to the ring.

Out last is the TNA champion Trick Williams

They all sit down and Ava asks for them to sign the contract.

Santana starts talking and he wants to know what is going on. He tells Ava he doesn't take moments like this for granted. Being the standard of TNA and being in the ring for a WWE PLE means someting. That TNA title means a lot to him and he says Trick has taken it for granted. Santana says it stands for the hustle, grind, dedication, and respect. He says Trick had it but he says Trick has gotten soft. Next week, we are going to find out whether or not Trick Hollywood is all sizzle and no steak.

Santana tells Joe he hasn't forgotten about him. Santana says he respects what Joe did for the brand, but in the end of the day, you are standing in the way of Santana getting his so they have to throw hands. TNA was built on the backs of some of the best professional wrestlers. At Slammiversary, he will be the man to bring it back to the roots.

Santana signs the contract.

Joe says he respects that Santana wants to bring TNA to its roots. Joe says he wants to take TNA to new heights like only he can. He says he will not be distracted by Santana for a title he never should have lost. It does not matter who Trick gets to help him do the dirty work, there will be no one to help you next week. You will be behind enemy lines next week and you will be fighting a man on a mission for redemption. Joe says he will make you believe.

Joe signs the contract.

Trick asks if they are good now and if they got it out of their system. He says he wants them to enjoy this moment. Trick says when you talk to him, put some respect on his name. Not because he is him, but because you are not him. He says he is the one with stroke around here. He has the steak and the sizzle. He is the man carrying two brands and he has the stroke around here. Trick says this isn't about making people believe or making promises to your daughter. It is about getting the job done. Trick says that is why he is the greatest TNA champion.

Trick says he knows they are upset because he has gotten some help in title defenses. He says he don't need no help or no entourage next week to whoop both their asses. He says it will always be TrickNA.

Trick signs the contract.

Joe stops Trick from leaving the ring. He tells Trick him and Mike don't agree on a lot of things, but they agree that the title is coming back to a TNA super star. Santana tells Trick he talks too muc and they both send Trick through the table.

Dark State interrupt and they are in the building and they come after Joe and Santana in the ring.

They pair off and two go after each man and they hit the toss Quad Bomb on Santana.

Kelani Jordan talks about the battle royal at Evolution.

Tony D'Angelo talks about the triple threat match.

We see that Tony stole the Heritage Cup and he throws in into the river of D'Angelo Decimation

Josh tells Inamura it is his day and he needs to take the title by any means necessary.

Inamura says he will do it with honor.

Match Number Four: Men’s Championship Match: Oba Femi versus Yoshiki Inamura

They lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up and Oba with a side head lock. Oba with a shoulder tackle but Inamura bounces back to his feet. They lock up and Inamura with a wrist lock. Oba turns it into a test of strength. Inamura with shoulders but Oba does the same and he gains the advantage but Inamura bridges and gets back to an even base but Oba sends Inamura to the mat and goes for an elbow drop. Oba with a side head lock. Inamura goes for a splash but Oba catches him and Oba with a slam but Inamura gets back to his feet. Inamura gets into the sumo position and he sends Oba to the mat. Inamure with a splash into the corner and a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Inamura with an elbow drop. Inamura goes to the turnbuckles as Oba goes to the floor. Inamura goes to the apron and Oba chops Inamura.

Oba gets Inamura on his shoulders and Inamura with elbows and he gets back to his feet. Inamura sends Oba to the floor and Inamura with a shoulder tackle off the apron. Inamura sends Oba back into the ring and Inamura with a spinning slam for a near fall. Oba with a slam and he gets a near fall. Oba kicks Inamura and then he stands on Inamura's chest in front of Briggs. Oba with knees to the midsection and he drops Inamura on the top rope. Oba gets a near fall. Oba with a gut buster and he gets a near fall. Oba stretches Inamura. Inamura tries to reverse the hold and Inamura counters a belly-to-back suplex into a lateral press for a near fall. Inamura with another near fall.

Oba with a spinebuster for a near fall. Inamura blocks a suplex and Oba does the same as they go back and forth until Inamura hits a suplex. Inamura with a series of strikes to back Oba into the corner. Inamura with punches and chops. Inamura with more forearms and a rolling elbow. Inamura wtih a waist lockand he tries for a dead lift German suplex and he hits it and gets a near fall. Inamura goes up top and he sets for the frog splash but Oba moves and Inamura rolls through. Oba leap frogs Inamura and Inamura almost hits the referee. Oba with an uppercut and the referee goes down on the impact. Briggs hits Oba with the title belt and Inamura doesn't realize it happened.

Inamura stops before he can do the frog splash. Inamura with a spear. Inamura goes up top and he sets for the frog splash and he hits it but the referee is still napping. The referee recovers and he gives a chain to Inamura. Oba with a choke slam for a near fall. Oba and Inamura exchange forearms and chops. Inamura with a chop to the top of the head. Inamura with a sit out choke slam for a near fall. Josh gets on the apron and Oba knocks Josh off. Inamura iwht a rollup for a near fall. Oba with a power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Oba Femi (retains championship)

Lash Legend talks about the Evolution Battle Royal.

Ava is in her office and Trick Williams says they are plotting against him to work together.

Ava says she isn't doing anything.

Ava mentions what Dark State did to Joe and Mike.

Trick says he has nothing to do with Dark State.

Ava says if they have nothing to do with each other, there will be no problem with the six man tag match on Tuesday.

Ava says Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana will face Dark State on NXT.

Sarah is with Oba Femi and he has something to say.

Oba says Yoshiki deserves better. Despite the interference of Josh Briggs, the right person won.

Inamura shows up and he thanks Oba for the match and he apologizes for Briggs.

Oba says it is alright and he will give Inamura another match soon.

Josh says Oba has no honor and he pushes OBa.

Officials magically show up to separate them.

Josh says he will deal with it on Tuesday.

Match Number Five: Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe versus Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley

Grace and Fallon start off and they lock up. Fallon with a chop. Grace blocks a kick and she follows with forearms. Fallon with a kick and she goes for a tornado suplex but Grace blocks it. Fallon with an Irish whip and Grace floats over and connects with a back elbow. Grace with a chop and a reverse atomic drop. Grace with a reverse gutwrench gourdbuster. Jacy tags in and misses a boot. Grace misses a back elbow. They exchange near falls. Blake wants the tag and Grace obliges. They lock up and Jacy backs Blake into the ropes and Jacy misses a punch on the break. Blake with a wrist lock and arm wringer. Jacy with a reversal and arm wringer of her own.

Blake uses the ropes for a reversal. Jacy misses a back senton and Blake with a drop kick. Fallon tags in and gets a body scissors roll up for a near fall. Blake with a drop kick and she snap mares Fallon. Grace tags in and she slams Blake onto Fallon. Blake catapults Grace onto Fallon for a near fall. Blake tags in and Fallon with an elbow followed by a forearm to Grace. Blake with a chop and a spinning side slam for a near fall. Fallon and Blake with standing switches. Jacy gets into the ring and Nyx punches Blake. Fallon with a take down and Jacy tags in. Jacy sends Blake into the corner and kicks her. Jacy gets a near fall. Fallon tags in and Blake avoids Jacy and Fallon and tags in Grace.

Grace with clotheslines to Fallon and Jacy. Jacy with a thrust kick to the leg and Grace with a double Northern Lights suplex. Nyx gets on the apron and it stops Grace for a moment. Grace chases Fallon around the ring and Jacy with a bicycle kick to Grace. Fallon gets a near fall. Jacy tags in and they hit a double suplex for a near fall. Jacy with elbows to the clavicle followed by a reverse chin lock. Jacy with a clothesline and she punches Grace. Jacy with a forearm and Fallon with a clothesline for a near fall. Jacy tags i and she kicks Grace. Fallon tags in and kicks Grace. Jacy tags in and they work on the arms in the ropes. Jacy with a chop. Fallon tags in and Grace sends Jacy to the apron and follows with a forearm. Grace catches Fallon and hits a rolling Death Valley Driver.

Blake tags in and connects with forearms and a sling blade to Jacy and Fallon. Blake with a rana to Jacy followed by a springboard drop kick or a near fall. Blake and Jacy are on the apron and Jacy blocks a power bomb. Blake goes for a sunset flip power bomb off the apron and Fallon stops her. Grace grabs Fallon and Nyx kicks Blake. Jacy with a cannonball to Blake. They Irish whip Blake sternum first into the turnbuckles and Fallon with a blockbuster for a near fall. Fallon goes for a wrist clutch suplex but Blake escapes. Blake rolls through into a bridge for a near fall. Blake with a head butt and Grace tags in. Grace with a spinebuster and Grace gets a near fall. Grace gets Fallon on her shoulders but Fallon goes to the ramp. Fallon with a forearm and then Grace kicks Fallon. Fallon with a spear through the ropes to Grace.

Blake and Jacy tag in and Blake with a forearm and Jacy fires back. They continue the exchange. Jacy with kicks and an enzuigiri. Jacy misses a forearm in the corner and Blake with a German suplex. Fallon gets in the ring and the referee stops her. Nyx pushes Blake off the turnbuckles and Nyx tells Jacy what is going on.

Masha Slamovich stops Nyx and Jacy and Fallon take Blake down but Grace breaks up the cover. All four get up in their respective corners and Fallon and Grace square off while Blake and Jacy go at it. Fallon kicks Grace and Blake knocks Fallon off the apron. Jacy with a rollup on Blake for a near fall. Jacy with a super kick and an O'Connor Roll but Grace with a back fist to Jacy and Blake with a DDT for the three count.

Winners: Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe

-- REFRESH OFTEN FOR UPDATES --

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member