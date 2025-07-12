The Sons of Texas Pick Up Win Over Shane Taylor Promotions During AEW All In Texas: Zero Hour

The Sons of Texas & The Von Erichs vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

The pre-show hosts send things down to the ringside area, where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and company welcome us to the show again. They set the stage for the first match of the pre-show, which is a big eight-man tag-team contest.

The theme for The Sons of Texas hits and out comes the duo of Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the first match of the show. The Von Erichs also come out accompanied by their legendary father, WWE Hall of Fame and Texas wrestling icon Kevin Von Erich.

From there, The Shane Taylor Promotions crew also make their way out. Anthony Ogogo stays at ringside. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd loves the Texas team in Arlington, as you would expect. We see some good back-and-forth action early on.

Almost immediately we see Ogogo lurking at ringside, trying to intimidate the elder Von Erich member, Kevin Von Erich. We also see the sons of Dusty Rhodes, another generation of Rhodes boys, in cowboy hats at ringside making sure no one touches Kevin. Von Erich.

A few more minutes into the bout and things pick up, as Kevin and Ogogo end up in the ring, with Von Erich putting on the famous Iron Claw for a big pop. Seconds later, The Sons of Texas and The Von Erichs pick up the win. They have a nice post-match celebration in the ring.

Winners: The Sons Of Texas & The Von Erichs