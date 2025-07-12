Josh Mathews Makes AEW On-Air Debut at All In Texas

Josh Mathews has officially stepped back in front of the camera, making his AEW on-screen debut during the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW All In Texas. Although Mathews has been working behind the scenes in AEW since earlier this year, tonight marked the first time he appeared on AEW programming.

Reuniting with Renee Paquette, his former broadcast partner from WWE, Mathews joined the pre-show panel to run down the card and preview the night's major matchups. During the segment, a pre-recorded interview aired featuring AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, who spoke about their upcoming high-stakes tag team match against The Young Bucks.

AEW All In Texas will take place live tonight from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, airing on pay-per-view for fans worldwide.

