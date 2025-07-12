×
Adam Cole Pulled from AEW All In: Texas, TNT Title Vacated

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
Adam Cole’s unfortunate run with injuries has once again halted his momentum in AEW, as he has been pulled from today’s AEW All In event and stripped of the TNT Championship.

AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement on Saturday, confirming that Cole is not medically cleared to compete following his involvement in Thursday’s trios bout on Collision. While Khan did not go into detail about the nature of the injury or how it occurred, he emphasized that Cole would be taking time away to recover properly.

As a result, the now-vacant TNT title will be decided in a four-way match featuring Kyle Fletcher, Dustin Rhodes, and former TNT Champions Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. Guevara and Rhodes are also set to wrestle during the Zero Hour pre-show. Originally, Fletcher was scheduled to challenge Cole for the championship, while Garcia was not announced for any match on the card prior to this.

Cole’s latest reign as TNT Champion lasted 97 days with three successful title defenses. This setback adds to a growing list of injury-related absences for Cole, who missed over a year from September 2023 to October 2024 due to a serious ankle injury that required two surgeries. Before that, he was sidelined for nearly nine months with a concussion suffered at Forbidden Door in June 2022.

Updated AEW All In Card - Main:

  • Texas Death Match: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Adam Page

  • AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone

  • AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega in a winner takes all match for the AEW Unified Championship

  • AEW Tag Team Champions Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey vs. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne

  • Kyle Fletcher vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Daniel Garcia for the vacant TNT Championship

  • AEW Trios Champions Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Gabe Kidd

  • Men’s Casino Gauntlet match for a future World title shot

  • Women’s Casino Gauntlet match for a future World title shot

  • Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. The Young Bucks

