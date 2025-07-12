×
WATCH: Countdown Show to WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 Streaming Now

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
WATCH: Countdown Show to WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 Streaming Now

The official Countdown to WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025 is now streaming live, giving fans an early glimpse into what promises to be a thrilling night of action.

WWE Superstars and analysts are on hand to break down all the key matches and moments ahead, including Blake Monroe stepping into the NXT ring for the first time and the highly anticipated NXT Championship clash between Oba Femi and Yoshiki Inamura.

