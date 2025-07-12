AEW All In: Texas Live Ongoing Results - July 12, 2025

All Elite Wrestling invades "The Lone Star State" with a record-breaking special event today!

AEW All In: Texas is scheduled to take place starting at 1/12c with a two-hour 'Zero Hour' pre-show leading into a five-hour pay-per-view kicking off at 3/2c from Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

On tap for AEW's biggest show of 2025 today is Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World title, 'Timeless' Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's title, The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy for the AEW Tag-Team titles, as well as Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified title.

Also scheduled is Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT title, The Opps vs. The Death Riders & Gabe Kidd for the AEW Trios titles, Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. The Young Bucks, the Men's & Women's Casino Gauntlets, FTR vs. The Outrunners, The Sons of Texas vs. Shane Taylor Promotions, as well as Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration vs. The Don Callis Family.

Featured below are complete AEW All In: Texas results from Saturday, July 12, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 1-8pm EST.

AEW ALL IN: TEXAS RESULTS (JULY 12, 2025): ARLINGTON, TX.

Things are officially off-and-running, as the AEW All In: Texas 'Zero Hour' pre-show has started live on AEW's YouTube channel and other digital platforms. The camera settles inside Global Life Field, where pre-show hosts Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and Paul Wight welcome us to the show.

The pre-show hosts are inside a mini ring that is set up inside the massive stadium, complete with a sea of rabid and passionate fans in the background. Paquette remarks almost immediately how loud it is, as audible chants begin spreading as she begins running down the stacked lineup for today's record-breaking event.

After some early banter from the pre-show hosts, we get their initial thoughts on some of the action scheduled for today's big show. The hosts then welcome special guest, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross to the pre-show. He talks about the diverse fans in attendance and says AEW is the perfect event for Arlington.

The talk with the Mayor wraps up and then some more guests are introduced, including Josh Mathews, who conducts a live backstage interview with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay backstage about their high stakes showdown against The Young Bucks.

It is announced in a breaking news update that Adam Cole has been unable to gain medical clearance for the show today. As a result, his scheduled TNT Championship defense against Kyle Fletcher is off. Additionally, it is revealed that Cole has been stripped of the TNT title.

The belt will be up for grabs in a new late addition to the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view lineup. It will be Kyle Fletcher vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes in a Fatal 4-Way with the now vacant TNT Championship at stake. The pre-show hosts talk about this unfortunate news and then move on.

The Sons of Texas & The Von Erichs vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

The pre-show hosts send things down to the ringside area, where Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and company welcome us to the show again. They set the stage for the first match of the pre-show, which is a big eight-man tag-team contest.

The theme for The Sons of Texas hits and out comes the duo of Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the first match of the show. The Von Erichs also come out accompanied by their legendary father, WWE Hall of Fame and Texas wrestling icon Kevin Von Erich.

From there, The Shane Taylor Promotions crew also make their way out. Anthony Ogogo stays at ringside. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd loves the Texas team in Arlington, as you would expect. We see some good back-and-forth action early on.

Almost immediately we see Ogogo lurking at ringside, trying to intimidate the elder Von Erich member, Kevin Von Erich. We also see the sons of Dusty Rhodes, another generation of Rhodes boys, in cowboy hats at ringside making sure no one touches Kevin. Von Erich.

A few more minutes into the bout and things pick up, as Kevin and Ogogo end up in the ring, with Von Erich putting on the famous Iron Claw for a big pop. Seconds later, The Sons of Texas and The Von Erichs pick up the win. They have a nice post-match celebration in the ring.

Winners: The Sons Of Texas & The Von Erichs

The Don Callis Family vs. Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration

After spending all of two seconds back at the pre-show panel area, the pre-show hosts send things right back to ringside, where Nigel McGuinness, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us back and set the stage for our second match of the show.

The Don Callis Family team make their way out and head to the ring first. The team consists of Hechicero, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer, Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. They settle inside the squared circle and await the arrival of their opposition.

From there, The Conglomeration team of Kyle O'Reilly, Hologram and Tomohiro Ishii come out next. They stop at the top of the stage and await their partner. The most annoying music ever created hits after that to bring out "Big BOOM!" A.J. and his crew of social media famous but-who-cares-guys.

The bell sounds and all 100 people immediately collide and start brawling in the middle of the ring. The smoke clears and we slowly work our way into what feels like an actual match. The camera keeps cutting out to ringside to show The Rizzler doing his one pose, and Big Justice, who has hit a growth spurt since we last saw him.

At one point, the action spills out to the floor and one of the Don Callis Family guys pie-faces Big Justice down to the ground. Big Boom AJ comes out and the kid tattles to him, so he chases after revenge. In the ring, Big Justice ends up hitting a spear, setting Big Boom AJ up for his Power-Boom finisher for the win.

Winners: Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration

FTR vs. The Outrunners

As soon as the second pre-show bout wraps up, we quickly switch gears and rush into our third and final match as part of the AEW All In: Texas 'Zero Hour' pre-show. The Outrunners come out to a nice pop from the Arlington crowd. They're wearing new ring gear. The commentators think they look like a pack of cigarettes.

Their opponents, the dastardly duo of FTR make their way out accompanied by Stokely Hathaway. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our third and final pre-show match before switching over to the main PPV card. Truth Magnum and Dax Harwood kick things off for their respective teams.

Early into the match we hear the sound of a noise that would continue for the next several minutes, as some young kid can be audibly heard, very, very, very unbelievably annoyingly loudly yelling "NOOOOO!" off-camera. It doesn't stop for pretty much the entire match, and is noticeably louder even during whole-arena crowd pops, etc.

In between the single most annoying kid on planet earth's nails-on-a-chalkboard "NOOO!" shouting, we see The Outrunners fight their way to several close near falls. They come within millimeters of finishing this one off with a big upset victory. Instead, Stokely Hathaway interferes in the final minute, setting FTR up for the dastardly victory.

Cash Wheeler is heard mocking a fan for being a loser as he's celebrating the win and heading to the back. As they head up the ramp, they stop and bend over, revealing "Greatest Tag-Team of All-Time" on their tights. Back in the ring, we see Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum hug it out after coming up short.

Winners: FTR

AEW ALL IN: TEXAS PAY-PER-VIEW

The commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are then shown on-camera to wrap up the final moments of the AEW All In: Texas ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show. They run down the lineup one final time as the official match graphics flash on the screen and Bush’s “Machinehead” plays in the background.

From there, the pre-show wraps up and we switch over to the start of the pay-per-view portion of AEW All In: Texas. Stay tuned ...

AEW Trios Championships

The Opps (c) vs. The Death Riders & Gabe Kidd

Men's Casino Gauntlet

The video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening. It will be the Men's Casino Gauntlet, where the winner of this match earns a shot at the AEW World Championship. Out first comes the master of Redneck Kung Fu himself, Mark Briscoe.

Briscoe gets a big reaction from the Texas crowd coming out. He settles in the ring and awaits the arrival of the second competitor in this high stakes gauntlet bout. The theme for MJF hits and out comes Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a fancy robe accompanied by MVP of The Hurt Syndicate.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The two immediately charge at each other, but MJF ducks down and immediately tries multiple back-to-back pin attempts in an effort to win this first fall as fast as possible. Briscoe takes over and unloads his anger on MJF for his comments about his brother earlier this week.

Meanwhile, MVP joins the gang on special guest commentary. As he does, MJF shifts the offensive momentum in the ring and takes over, stopping to do a big dramatic celebratory-style pose on the ropes in the corner. He drops down and goes back to work on Briscoe.

He disrespects him and walks away to taunt the crowd, only for Briscoe to pop up behind him and blast him with ferocious shots. As Briscoe settles back in the offensive lead, the countdown clock appears on the screen. The fans help count down the final few seconds.

We hear Ricochet's theme song hit and out he comes to a loud reaction from the crowd. He sprints to the ring and settles inside the squared circle to enormously loud "Bald! Bald! Bald!" chants from the Arlington crowd. Ricochet and MJF team up and join forces to beat down Briscoe together.

The clock appears again and this time when the final ten seconds tick away, we hear the familiar sounds of Bandido's entrance tune. The ROH World Champion makes his way to the ring to a huge ovation from the crowd inside Global Life Field. The commentators sing his praises for his match against Konosuke Takeshita at ROH Supercard of Honor.

With that in mind, after just a minute or two of action, the clock appears again. When it winds down, "The Alpha" himself, Konosuke Takeshita, makes his way out as the next competitor in this Men's Casino Gauntlet match. Takeshita hits a big Blue Thunder Bomb on Ricochet and almost immediately steals the win, but only gets two and a half.

As the action continues, we see MJF tease taking the mask off of Bandido. As he kneels down to begin the process of doing exactly that, the countdown clock appears again. When it strikes zero, the theme for Mexican legend Mistico hits and out comes someone else MJF unmasked.

Over the next several minutes, we get a plethora of additional entrants, including Josh Alexander, Anthony Bowens, Brody King, Juice Robinson, who comes out with a freshly-shaven face barely recognizable, Max Caster, Roderick Strong, Kota Ibushi and The Beast Mortos.

In the chaos that followed. we saw Ricochet gain help from The Gates of Agony, who weren't even in the match, until the returning duo of The Gunns ran out to make the save, effectively chasing Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona to the back. After the action continued, we saw Briscoe hit a Jay Driller, only for MJF to throw him out of the ring and steal his pin over Strong for the win.

After the match, MVP joins "The Young Genius" in the ring as he is showing off the guaranteed contract for an AEW World Championship opportunity that he earned with his victory in the bout. He says it's almost time to make things right around here in AEW, as he will get back his "Triple B."

Winner and earning AEW World Championship opportunity: MJF

TNT Championship

Daniel Garcia vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes

Before the next match begins, the theme for Adam Cole hits and he makes his way out accompanied by The Paragon. He looks extremely emotional heading to the ring, and even more so as soon as he settles inside. He gets on the microphone and completely breaks down.

Cole is badly crying and looking extremely visibly emotional as he talks about how he's going to be 'gone for a while" due to "health issues," noting he's not in the right frame of mind to confirm or announce his official retirement, but made it clear that it is something that is a possibility.

He wraps up and the crowd shows him a ton of love. We then shift gears and get ready to crown a new TNT Champion. The Sons of Texas duo of Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara make their entrances, as do Kyle Fletcher and Daniel Garcia. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We will have the complete match write-up in just a few moments. For now, we can tell you Dustin Rhodes won and is the new TNT Champion. He is extremely emotional himself, crying his eyes out in appreciation and happiness for capturing another title this late in his career on such a grand stage.

Winner and NEW TNT Champion: Dustin Rhodes

The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland

The video package airs for the next match of the evening, which is one of the big ones, and one that looks to be up for a potential match of the night on-paper. With that said, we see the story of the road to The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland.

With a win, The Young Bucks guarantee that Swerve nor Ospreay will be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year. With a loss, The Young Bucks will no longer be the AEW EVPs. With the stakes set, it's time to get the one officially off-and-running, but first, the elaborate ring entrances.

First, we see a special Assassin’s Creed: Shadows entrance signaling the arrival of Will Ospreay to a huge pop from the crowd. Ospreay enters the ring with the crowd still riled up. From there, we get Jojo Offerman singing the Chaka Khan classic song, “Ain’t Nobody” before Swerve Strickland makes his elaborate entrance next.

The crowd is thrilled for Strickland as he heads down the ramp toward the ring. Rounding out the participants are The Young Bucks, decked in their Founding Fathers gear as they come to the stage in what appears to be a ship comes sailing in, with Justin Roberts giving a special introduction for the EVPs.

The ship continues to make its way down toward the ring as the introduction goes on. We get a shot of Ospreay in the ring pointing to his wrist as if telling the EVPs they’re already running short on the time they have for the match due to the insanely long ring entrance.

Finally, all the special bells and whistles are in the rear view mirror and we get the bell sounding to officially get this one off-and-running. The crowd is amped up for this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams will be Ospreay and Matthew Jackson. They circle and lock up.

Ospreay sent to the ropes as Nicholas tags himself in, allowing for a double-team even after Strickland comes in. Swerve and Ospreay talk strategy real quick before Will slides back in, and Matthew tags back in to continue the attack. Strickland runs in but is taken down by the Bucks as well.

This forces their opponents to take another breather on the outside. Ospreay comes back in, taking Nicholas off the apron before laying into Matthew. Swerve comes in, and they cut Nicholas off before double-teaming into a Sky-Twister Press by Ospreay for a two count.

We see a tag made to Strickland now, who takes Matthew to the mat before tagging Ospreay back in for another double-team on Matthew. Nicholas comes in for the assist, and they get Will to the corner only for Ospreay to fight back, but Matthew cuts off an Os-Cutter attempt.

From there, The Young Bucks take him to the apron for a 450 splash that sends him out to the floor. A TK Driver gets cut off by Strickland, only for Swerve to take a double superkick by the Bucks for his troubles. Ospreay rolls back in the ring, but Matthew takes the fight back to him sending Will to the corner.

After a tag to Nicholas, we see a referee distraction that gets Swerve to lose his cool. Ospreay eventually starts to fight back but gets sent to the ropes by Matthew, and a tag to Nicholas allows for a close two count before Ospreay kicks out. Tag back to Matthew as the damage continues to be done for another two count.

Ospreay fights out of the corner now, but Strickland gets cut off by Nicholas, who takes a chop from Ospreay, before Matthew comes in to get back after him. Will manages to escape, taking the Bucks down as Strickland gets the hot tag to lay into both of the Bucks. Swerve pays for hitting The Griddy as the Bucks go back after him.

Instead, he catches Nicholas with a powerslam before taking Matthew down for a two count. Ospreay ends up coming in, and the pair take the Bucks to the outside before diving onto the EVPs to send them to the floor with a thud. Swerve brings Matthew back in the ring, taking him down to the mat. They both climb the turnbuckle.

With both on the ropes in the corner, it is Ospreay keeping Nicholas down on the outside while Strickland takes Matthew down for a close two count. The Bucks are able to regain control when they send Strickland away before setting up Ospreay for a double stomp into a powerbomb.

Swerve is fended off once more as Matthew gets a near-fall. Matthew mocks Ospreay with some boots to the head, and this riles up Ospreay to trading blows with Matthew, until Nicholas cuts him off, bringing control back to the Bucks for a tag. Nicholas decides to give a nod to his old friend as he goes for a Buckshot Lariat on Ospreay.

Ospreay avoids the Buckshot Lariat from one-half of the Bucks and then chaos ensues. It all ends with a double Destroyer from the Bucks into a House Call and Hidden Blade by Strickland and Ospreay. The pair head toward two corners but are cut off by the EVPs. After 100 more false finishes, it is a House Call and Hidden Blade combo that ends things. The Bucks are no longer AEW EVPs.

Winners: Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland

Women's Casino Gauntlet

The video package airs to set the stage for the next match of the evening. With that said, we see a look at the road to tonight's Women's Casino Gauntlet. It wraps up, and we return inside Global Life Field where Kris Statlander's theme hits. Out she comes as the first entrant in this bout.

After Statlander's entrance, the only other confirmed participant in the bout, the second entrant Megan Bayne, makes her way out. The winner of this one will earn a future guaranteed shot at the AEW Women's Championship. With both participants in the ring and ready, the bell sounds and off we go.

The two go at it, leading to a spinebuster by Nightingale. Bayne stops a Doctor Bomb attempt before laying in some right hands. She and Statlander both drop Willow to the mat as the countdown reveals our fourth entrant…as Tay Melo heads to the ring next, accompanied by Anna Jay!

Tay goes after Bayne almost immediately, locking in a Rings of Saturn like maneuver before Ford gets involved to take advantage of the No DQ rule attached to this match. Ford and Bayne look for a Doomsday Device on Melo, before Harley Cameron shows up on the apron! She tells Ford to feel the wrath before sending her off the rope to the floor, and she and Anna go after Penelope up and to the back as the countdown reveals our fifth entrant…with Thekla heading down the ramp to a nice pop!

She charges in for a headscissors on Willow, propping her up on the rope for a running boot before running at Bayne and Statlander for a dive! She goes for a cover back in the ring but Melo breaks it up for a TayKO…only to take a Pounce by Nightingale! Doctor Bomb on Thekla, but Kris breaks up the pin that follows. We end up seeing a Doomsday Device that takes Willow down, as the countdown reveals our sixth entrant…as Julia Hart is accompanied by Skye Blue on her way to the ring!

Hart is quick to go after Bayne as well, locking in a flying octopus hold until Melo breaks it up for a Gotch style piledriver…but Thekla stops the pin here as well. She sends Melo to the corner for the spider walk as the countdown quickly reveals our seventh entrant…with Queen Aminata making a beeline for the ring and the Toxic Spider within!

Thekla manages to stop a neckbreaker as the two go at it, exchanging strikes back and forth before the Queen connects with a neckbreaker. Thekla is on the ropes and that’s a bad spot for her as Aminata lands Off With Her Head for a cover…but the pin is broken up! Nightingale sends Aminata to the corner but is fought off by Julia Hart, with Skye Blue joining the fray to keep her stuck in the corner. Thekla and Hart land superplexes from opposite corners, watching each other as the countdown reveals our eighth entrant…as the new ROH Women’s TV Champion Mina Shirakawa comes running down the ramp!

Mina fights seemingly everyone in the ring on route to a nearfall, before locking in a figure four leglock on Skye Blue. She taps out, but she’s not IN the match so it doesn’t count as the countdown reveals our ninth entrant…and a big Texas-sized pop for Athena as the ROH Women’s Champion comes down to the ring next!

She gets a burst of offense in before getting a nearfall on Aminata, with Willow breaking the pin attempt as the countdown reveals our tenth entrant…as Thunder Rosa also gets a big pop, making her way to the ring!

With the woman she faced all alone in the ring by this point, this allows Rosa to pick up where she left off with some strikes on Athena before the Queen comes in…only to be taken down by Willow, who gets dropped by Bayne just as the countdown reveals our eleventh entrant…with Shuri making her AEW debut as she heads down the ramp next!

Shuri gets a rush of offense in before staring down Athena. The champ gets sent out as Shuri stares down a returning Mina, the two going at it back and forth until Shuri takes Shirakawa to the mat. The countdown reveals our twelfth entrant…as Alex Windsor heads to the ring!

Old rivals face off once more as Shuri catches Windsor with a DDT, but Alex takes her to the corner before fending off anyone coming into the ring next. We’re right back on Windsor and Shuri as they trade strikes once more, before Shuri hits a German suplex. Windsor rolls through for a German suplex of her own, but Shuri fights back with a headbutt and a rising knee. Cover by Shuri, but several ladies rush in to break it up!

Chaos ensues as all the women in the ring go at it. Things finally settle down as we see Julia lock Mina into a tarantula…with Thekla doing something similar to Willow. In the middle of the ring we get some, uh, “chocolate kisses” from Aminata keeping Statlander down. We end up with Kris and Megan going at it on the apron, and the chaos spills out to the floor outside…until Kris sends Bayne to the women down below with a powerbomb off the apron!

Mina and Thunder are back in the ring, trading offense until Mina hits a sling blade off the top. Rosa fights back before missing an enziguri, Mina taking advantage with some elbows and a roundhouse kick followed by the Hurriken! Athena heads up top as Mina goes for a figure four leglock…only to take an O-Face by Athena! Athena stacks up Mina and gets the win.

Winner and earning AEW Women's Championship opportunity: Athena

