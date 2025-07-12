×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Bully Ray Defends Jelly Roll's WWE Match After Online Criticism

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
Bully Ray Defends Jelly Roll's WWE Match After Online Criticism

Jelly Roll’s growing involvement with WWE took a major step forward on the July 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, as the country music artist became entangled in a developing storyline alongside Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre. This appearance was not just a one-off moment. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Jelly Roll has been training for an in-ring debut and is now officially set to compete at the 2025 SummerSlam premium live event.

While WWE has a long history of celebrity crossovers, the decision to feature Jelly Roll in a match has sparked some backlash online. One fan on Twitter/X, @EliteClubS0B, wrote, “NO ONE ASKED FOR THIS,” a comment that quickly gained traction with nearly 9000 likes.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray weighed in on the criticism, defending the move by highlighting WWE’s longstanding tradition of bringing in personalities from other industries.

“Outside biz personalities have been involved w/ WWE since ‘Mania 1 and Mr. T… maybe before that,” Ray wrote. “If you’re complaining about Jelly Roll, you’re ignorant or just don’t ‘get it.’”

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy