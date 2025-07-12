×
AEW Shares Time-Lapse Video of All In Texas 2025 Stage Construction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
AEW has released new behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the massive stage and production build for tonight’s AEW All In Texas 2025 pay-per-view.

The time-lapse video, shared across AEW’s social media channels, gives fans an inside look at the setup process inside Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of tonight’s highly anticipated event.

The video offers a glimpse into the scale of production as AEW transforms the baseball stadium into the setting for their biggest show of the year.

The full lineup for tonight’s AEW All In Texas includes:

  • AEW World Championship – Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page

  • AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

  • AEW Unified Championship Unification Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (c)

  • Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match

  • Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

  • Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. Matthew & Nicholas Jackson

  • TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

  • AEW World Tag Team Championship: Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin vs. Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey vs. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne

  • AEW Trios Championship: Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs & Samoa Joe (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Gabe Kidd

