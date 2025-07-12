×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Athena Joins Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In Texas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
Athena Joins Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In Texas

Fresh off a major victory at ROH Supercard of Honor, Athena is already setting her sights on AEW's biggest stage. The reigning ROH Women’s World Champion overcame former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a hard-hitting battle, and she is not slowing down.

In a promo video released shortly after the match, Athena confirmed that she will compete in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at tonight’s AEW All In Texas event.

“And tomorrow at AEW All In, the biggest event of the year, Athena Elite Wrestling will officially enter the Casino Gauntlet, and I will win! Because the Minion Overlord, the Fallen Goddess, the American Joshi, and the Forever ROH Champion will be the hometown hero!” she declared.

Athena heads into the match with undeniable momentum, having held the ROH Women’s World Championship for an incredible 946 days. The Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match is one of tonight’s marquee contests at AEW All In Texas, airing live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on pay-per-view.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy