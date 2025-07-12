Athena Joins Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In Texas

Fresh off a major victory at ROH Supercard of Honor, Athena is already setting her sights on AEW's biggest stage. The reigning ROH Women’s World Champion overcame former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a hard-hitting battle, and she is not slowing down.

In a promo video released shortly after the match, Athena confirmed that she will compete in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at tonight’s AEW All In Texas event.

“And tomorrow at AEW All In, the biggest event of the year, Athena Elite Wrestling will officially enter the Casino Gauntlet, and I will win! Because the Minion Overlord, the Fallen Goddess, the American Joshi, and the Forever ROH Champion will be the hometown hero!” she declared.

Athena heads into the match with undeniable momentum, having held the ROH Women’s World Championship for an incredible 946 days. The Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match is one of tonight’s marquee contests at AEW All In Texas, airing live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on pay-per-view.