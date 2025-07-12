AEW All In: Texas – Full Preview for Today’s Major Pay-Per-View Event in Arlington

AEW is heading deep into the heart of Texas for what is shaping up to be the company’s biggest show of the year.

AEW All In: Texas emanates from Globe Life Field in Arlington this afternoon, with a packed card of championship bouts, high-stakes grudge matches, and major surprises expected. The show will broadcast live via pay-per-view beginning at 3/2c, with a special two-hour ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show serving as the lead-in.

Here is the final advertised lineup for today’s major event: