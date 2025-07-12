AEW All In: Texas – Full Preview for Today’s Major Pay-Per-View Event in Arlington

AEW is heading deep into the heart of Texas for what is shaping up to be the company’s biggest show of the year.
AEW All In: Texas emanates from Globe Life Field in Arlington this afternoon, with a packed card of championship bouts, high-stakes grudge matches, and major surprises expected. The show will broadcast live via pay-per-view beginning at 3/2c, with a special two-hour ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show serving as the lead-in.
Here is the final advertised lineup for today’s major event:
FTR vs. The Outrunners
TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
The Sons of Texas vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks
Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration vs. Don Callis Family
AEW Unified World Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (c)
AEW World Trios Championship: The Opps (c) vs. Death Riders & Gabe Kidd
AEW World Championship - Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page
AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy
Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Mark Briscoe vs. MJF vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. Místico vs. Ricochet
