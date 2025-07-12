Syuri Teased for AEW or ROH Following Supercard of Honor Vignette

A new chapter is about to begin for one of Stardom’s most dominant athletes.

Syuri was featured in a surprise vignette that aired during Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor event, teasing her arrival with a showcase of her background in karate and her precision striking. A voiceover simply declared that Syuri is “coming,” though it was not made clear whether she is joining AEW, ROH, or both.

This follows her recent decision to step away from Stardom. Earlier this month, Syuri and the promotion jointly confirmed she would be taking a break to compete overseas. The announcement came shortly after her hard-fought loss to Sareee in an IWGP Women’s Championship bout.

“I have been wrestling for 17 years. I thought about it long and hard, but I have decided to take a break from #STARDOM,” Syuri said. “I will train overseas and level up my game even more. My loss to Sareee was really frustrating. I won’t go out like this. I want to hold the IWGP again. That’s why I made this decision. I’m sorry to everyone who was looking forward to my appearances in the ring. I will be back in a STARDOM ring one day.”

Syuri’s résumé includes a run in MMA, where she competed nine times and earned six victories. All three of her defeats came under the UFC banner. Since returning to Stardom in 2020, she has become one of the most acclaimed performers in the promotion, capturing the World of Stardom Championship in 2021 and holding it for a full year.