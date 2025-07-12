John Cena and Cody Rhodes Set for Face-Off on Next Week on WWE SmackDown

The Undisputed WWE Champion and his SummerSlam opponent will both appear live on next week’s episode of SmackDown.

WWE Champion John Cena and 2025 King of the Ring winner Cody Rhodes are confirmed for a segment being promoted as “under one roof” during the July 18 edition of SmackDown, taking place in San Antonio.

Rhodes secured his SummerSlam title opportunity by winning this year’s King of the Ring tournament, which concluded at last month’s Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia. With both Cena and Rhodes now set for an in-ring showdown at WWE’s biggest party of the summer, the road to SummerSlam is about to heat up.

Next week’s SmackDown will follow Saturday’s Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcast and Sunday’s all-women Evolution premium live event, setting the stage for WWE’s two-night SummerSlam spectacular.

This year’s SummerSlam takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3. Also set for the card is 2025 Queen of the Ring winner Jade Cargill, who will challenge the WWE Women’s Champion, either Tiffany Stratton or Trish Stratus, depending on the outcome of their match at Evolution.