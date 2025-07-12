The Wyatt Sicks Capture WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

A major title change took place on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown as new WWE Tag Team Champions were crowned.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks captured the titles after defeating Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. The result was influenced by outside interference from fellow Wyatt Sicks member Erick Rowan, who took out Dawkins at ringside. While Ford attempted to land his signature frog splash, Joe Gacy caused a distraction, allowing the challenger team to take control and secure the win.

This victory marks the first WWE championship for both Gacy and Lumis. Gacy originally debuted on WWE television in 2021 on 205 Live, while Lumis, now in his second run with the company, has made only four appearances in 2025.

The defeat brings an end to The Street Profits' second reign as WWE Tag Team Champions, which lasted 207 days.

