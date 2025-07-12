Mina Shirakawa Captures Interim ROH Women’s TV Title at Supercard of Honor 2025

A new interim ROH Women’s Television Champion was crowned during Friday’s event in Arlington, Texas.
Mina Shirakawa emerged victorious in a high-stakes four-way match, submitting Miyu Yamashita with a figure-four leglock to claim the interim championship. The match also featured Yuka Sakazaki and Persephone. Shirakawa is now set to face current champion Red Velvet at a later date to determine the undisputed titleholder.
The decision to crown an interim champion came earlier this week after Tony Khan confirmed Red Velvet would be temporarily sidelined due to injury. The match was billed as the Worldwide Wild Card International four-way and was added to the card shortly before showtime.
Ahead of the match, Red Velvet appeared in a backstage interview where she expressed her frustration with being unable to compete. She stated, “Nobody’s more frustrated about the situation than me,” before warning that the countdown had begun to reclaim the title. Velvet made it clear she would be watching from ringside.
Following Shirakawa’s win, the two shared a tense moment on the entrance ramp, signaling that their collision for the undisputed championship is only a matter of time.
Red Velvet last wrestled at CMLL’s Fantastica Mania event last month, where she picked up a win over Kira.
The ROH Women's World TV Champion @Thee_Red_Velvet is going to get a closer look at the match to crown an interim champion while she heals., ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2025
Watch #ROHSupercard EXCLUSIVELY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf! pic.twitter.com/KMSVpIuE5Z
