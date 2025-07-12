Jelly Roll and Logan Paul Come to Blows on WWE SmackDown

Music sensation Jelly Roll and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul got into a physical confrontation during Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, setting the stage for a high-profile tag team storyline heading into SummerSlam.

Jelly Roll was performing during his scheduled segment when Paul interrupted the concert, provoking the crowd and the musician. Randy Orton arrived to back up Jelly Roll, but Drew McIntyre ran in to blindside Orton with a devastating attack. As Orton was laid out, Paul joined in with a series of strikes, prompting Jelly Roll to step in and defend himself by striking Paul.

Paul quickly retreated up the ramp, but not before taking out his frustration on the stage setup, dismantling Jelly Roll’s concert equipment in a destructive display. While Orton and McIntyre are set to face off in singles action at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, signs are pointing to a future tag team collision: Orton and Jelly Roll vs. McIntyre and Paul.

This angle follows reports that Jelly Roll has been training for an official in-ring debut, and he is currently not booked for any live concerts over SummerSlam weekend.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The weekend will be headlined by John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes.

