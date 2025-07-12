Hulk Hogan’s Wife Slams Claims of Coma and Brain Damage

Concerns over Hulk Hogan’s health continue to swirl online, but his wife Sky Daily Hogan has stepped forward to directly dispute the latest round of alarming speculation.

Rumors about Hogan’s condition began circulating last month after former friend and radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge alleged the wrestling legend was in poor health. On June 18, Eric Bischoff publicly pushed back, attributing Hogan’s struggles to complications following a recent neck fusion surgery.

This week, the gossip intensified again, with Bubba claiming Hogan’s inner circle was hiding the truth. In response, Sky Hogan issued a firm and detailed rebuttal on Instagram Stories, dismissing claims that Hogan is in a coma or facing critical medical issues.

“No, he’s definitely not in a coma! His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage… none of those rumors are true,” she wrote. “He’s been recovering from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF), which is an intense surgery with a long and layered healing process. If you look it up, you’ll see what the last six weeks have involved… not just for his spine, but also for his vocal cords, and the eating/breathing tubes that are clamped over during surgery. We’ve been in and out of the hospital to support that recovery. So truly, there’s no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up. He’s healing, and we’re taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience.”

Hogan underwent the surgery earlier this year and has been steadily working through recovery, according to those closest to him. He and Sky married in 2023, marking Hogan’s third marriage.

Despite his health setback, Hogan recently launched a new project alongside Eric Bischoff and renowned wrestling coach Izzy Martinez. The initiative, titled Real American Freestyle, is an amateur wrestling promotion with its debut event scheduled to take place on August 30 in Cleveland.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member