WWE Smackdown Results - July 11, 2025

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), Jelly Roll, and Randy Orton are all seen walking backstage.

At ringside, LA Knight makes is way out to address the WWE Universe regarding his match against Seth Rollins tomorrow at Saturday Night's Main Event. Knight talks about Paul Heyman and how much power he holds. He talks about Seth Rollins and says he's washed up. He then talks about Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker and insults them. He then talks about how Reed and Breakker tried to take him out because Rollins can't do it himself. He says he wants justice and wants to take Rollins' dignity. He says he'll kick Rollins' ass and says he is the spoiler and this is just life. Paul Heyman makes his way out to the ring. Heyman says he's been blessed in life and as an oracle he can see into the future. He says he's part of the future of this industry and he looks into LA Knight's future and he sees that Knight has no future at all. Solo Sikoa comes out with JC Mateo, Tonga Loa & Talla Tonga. Sikoa talks about how some things change and some things don't. He says there is no more bloodline or Tribal Chiefs and no more wisemen. Sikoa tells Heyman to leave the building unless he wants to be put through a table again. Heyman hightails it out of the ring area. Sikoa addresses Knight and reminds him that he is the new United States Champion and that means he beat the man who beat Knight. Sikoa says he'll give Knight the same out he gave Heyman. He tells Knight to leave or else his guys will make sure Knight doesn't walk again. Knight asks them to make him leave. Mateo, Loa, Tonga and Sikoa surround the ring. Jimmy Uso runs down and slides Knight a chair. Uso and Knight beat up Loa and Mateo and Tonga is about to get in the ring, but Sikoa stops him. Nick Aldis comes out and tells Sikoa that he runs the show and if it's a fight he wants, he issues a tag match. Sikoa and Mateo -vs- Uso and Knight.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are backstage. Bliss asks Flair to be in her corner for her match tonight. Flair reminds Bliss they're not friends but she will be there for Bliss.

Match 1 - Fatal 4-Way Match: Alexa Bliss w/Charlotte Flair -vs- Sol Ruca w/Zaria -vs- Kairi Sane w/Asuka -vs- Roxanne Perez w/Raquel Rodriguez

The women all go at it at the bell. Bliss and Ruca battle each other and Sane takes out Perez in the corner. Ruca tries to pin Bliss but Sane breaks the pin. Sane knocks Ruca out of the ring and then is taken down by Perez. Perez pounds away at Sane and Suca hits a double springboard dropkick on Sane and Perez. Bliss, Sane and Perez are on the outside and Ruca flips over the top rope taking out all three competitors outside the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Sane is sat on the top rope as Perez punches her. Perez looks to superplex Sane and Bliss and Ruca powerbomb Perez while she superplexes Sane. Bliss and Ruca trade punches in the middle of the ring. Bliss beats up Ruca and covers her for a two count. Perez kicks Bliss before she can DDT Ruca. Perez hits a running uppercut on Bliss and then hits a springboard moonsault and covers for a two count. Ruca hits a backstabber and running knee on Perez and covers her for a two count. Ruca slams Perez and Sane knocks Ruca off the top rope. Sane climbs up with Ruca and gets Ruca hanging off the turnbuckles and then hits a double stomp through Ruca. Bliss and Perez break the pin and they toss Sane out of the ring. Bliss goes for Sister Abigail and Perez counters and Ruca then hits a double Sol Snatcher on Bliss and Perez and Rodriguez puts Perez's foot on the rope breaking the pin. Zaria goes to attack Rodriguez kicks Asuka and slams Zaria onto the announce desk. Charlotte Flair throws Rodriguez over the announce table. In the ring, Bliss hits Sister Abigail on Sane after Sane misses the InSane Elbow and gets the win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

Match 2 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits(c) (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) -vs- The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy)

Dawkins and Gacy start off and they lock up. Dawkins gets Gacy in the corner and the ref breaks the hold. They lock up again and this time Gacy gets Dawkins in the corner and the ref breaks it up. Third lock up and Dawkins gets Gacy on the mat. Dawkins punches Gacy in the corner and knocks Lumis off the apron. Ford is tagged in and Gacy is double teamed and Lumis pulls Gacy out of the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Lumis has Ford on the top rope and he sets up for a superplex. Ford fights back and Lumis fires back with punches of his own. Ford is able to hit a sunset flip powerbomb on Lumis and both men are laid out now. Dawkins and Gacy are tagged in, and Dawkins takes down Gacy and hits him with a bodycheck. Gacy is kicked and slammed down and Lumis goes to break the pin and is sent out of the ring. Dawkins sends Gacy out of the ring and senton's onto Lumis and Gacy. Back in the ring, Dawkins hits a top rope swanton on Gacy and covers for a near fall. Erick Rowan walks to the ring and stares down Dawkins. Gacy clotheslines Dawkins and tags in Lumis. Dawkins is double teamed and Lumis covers Dawkins for a two count. Lumis slams Dawkins into the corner and then Dawkins is sent out to the floor and we get a commercial break.

We come back from commercial break, Lumis has Dawkins in a chin lock in the middle of the ring. Dawkins breaks the hold and tags out to Ford. Ford kicks Lumis and then Lumis is double teamed and Ford covers him for a near fall. Gacy is tagged in and Ford is double teamed and Gacy covers Ford and Dawkins breaks the pin. Ford kicks Gacy and tags in Dawkins. Gacy is double teamed and covered by Dawkins and Gacy kicks out at two. Dawkins knocks Gayc out of the ring and spinebusters Lumis in the ring. Ford hits a Frog Splash on Lumis and Rowan takes Ford out of the ring while Gacy distracts the ref. Dawkins sends Rowan through the barricades and back in the ring, Ford misses a Frog Splash. Gacy is tagged in and they double team Ford and Gacy covers for the win.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag Team Champions: The Wyatt Sick6

Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom & DIY with Candice LeRae all talk about The Wyatt Sicks winning the titles. Fraxiom says they deserve the first shot at The Wyatts. Andrade and Rey Fenix come by and say they're now part of the SmackDown tag division. DIY get pissed and LeRae takes them away.

We come back from a commercial break to Jelly Roll doing a little baby concert for everyone. In the middle of his song, Logan Paul comes out and gets his band to stop singing. Paul says people are here to see real stars like him and to not see people who have tattoos of their kids but don't have custody of them. He tells Jelly Roll to stick to being on stage and not in the ring. Paul says he hates celebrities and influencers who come into the WWE to use it as a platform for clout when wrestlers like him have worked hard to bring respect to the industry. He says he raised the bar and he's what WWE needs. Paul gets cut off by Jelly Roll and Mr Roll says this is his hometown and Paul has forgotten where he is. He tells Paul that no one gives a damn about Paul's podcast. Randy Orton comes down and tells Paul that he has some balls to tell Jelly Roll he doesn't belong in a WWE ring and that Paul is the outsider. Orton gets in Paul's face and out of nowhere Drew McIntyre is in the ring and hits Orton with a Claymore. Officials get McIntyre out of the ring and usher him to the back. Back in the ring, Paul starts punching Orton and Jelly Roll comes to Orton's aid and grabs Paul by his hair and slams him down. Paul is stopped by officials and Orton gives props to Jelly Roll in the ring. Paul breaks and trashes the drum set and guitars that belong to Jelly Roll and his band as he walks back to the locker room.

R-Truth walks backstage ahead of his match.

Randy Orton is backstage with Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll tells Orton he will be in his corner tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Match 3: Aleister Black -vs- Ron "R-Truth" Killings

Black runs at Truth off the bell and Truth gets Black down and sends him in the corner. Truth gets tripped and Black starts striking Truth. Truth takes down Black who rolls out of the ring. Black knees Truth and throws him out of the ring. Black goes for a moonsault and misses and Truth slams Black into the ring post and then sends him in the ring. Truth gets a steel chair and gets in the ring. Black knees Truth in the face and picks up the chair. Black goes to use the chair and is rolled up by Truth and Truth gets the win.

Winner: Ron "R-Truth" Killings

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton are seen walking separately backstage. They're both on their way to the ring.

Backstage, Aleister Black goes after R-Truth and Damian Priest stops him and tells him it's over. Black leaves but comes back and hits Priest with Black Mass and then kicks him a few times. Black says he can now let it go.

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton are in the ring with Wade Barrett. Barrett asks Stratton why she chose Stratus as her opponent. Stratton says she wants to face the greatest of all time and she wants to be considered a GOAT. Barrett asks Stratus about the pressure going into this match. Stratus says Stratton should be the one feeling pressure. Stratus says she's already the greatest and when she wins she'll leave with the championship and Stratton will leave with nothing. She vows to deliver Stratusfaction. Stratton says she knows all about Stratus' accomplishments and things have changed. Stratus says she will always deliver for this division and she'll become an eight time champion. Naomi's music hits and Naomi comes and gets attacked by Jade Cargill. Officials break up Naomi and Cargill but they still are going at it.

Match 4: Jimmy Uso & LA Knight -vs- Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo w/Tonga Loa & Talla Tonga

Sikoa and Knight start off and Sikoa gets a cheap shot on Knight and gets him down on the mat. Knight fires back with a swinging neckbreaker and Uso is tagged in. Sikoa is double teamed and covered by Uso. Sikoa strikes Uso and slams into him in the corner. Mateo is tagged in and he beats on Uso. Uso hits a Samoan Drop on Mateo and covers him for a two count. Uso gets punched to the mat and Mateo connects with some forearms. Uso knocks Sikoa off the apron and then punches Mateo. Sikoa pulls Uso out of the ring and hits a Samoan Drop on Uso onto the announce table and we get a commercial.

Back to our main event, Mateo pulls Uso into the middle of the ring so he can't tag Knight. Uso kicks Mateo down and both men are seeing stars. Uso tags out and Knight comes in. Knight punches Mateo several times and then takes him down with a flying clotheslines. Knight hits a jumping neckbreaker on Mateo and Knight goes for BFT but Mateo counters. They go back and forth and Knight takes down Mateo. Knight climbs the ropes and tags Uso. Knight hits his leaping elbow and Uso follows with an Uso splash and Sikoa breaks the pin. Sikoa drags Mateo to his corner and tags him. Uso is put in a chinlock by Sikoa. Uso hits Sikoa with a superkick but Solo kicks back and hits Spinning Solo and covers until Knight breaks the pin. Knight takes out Mateo and takes him out outside the ring. Paul Heyman shows up in the crowd and he's on the phone and starts mocking Knight. Talla Tonga kicks Knight outside the ring and in the ring, Sikoa is rolled up by Uso and Uso gets the win.

Winners: Jimmy Uso & LA Knight

After the match, Tonga and Loa chase Uso out for the ring and in through the crowd. Knight hits BFT in the ring on Sikoa and Knight starts looking at Heyman. Bron Breakker runs to the ring and spears Knight and Bronson Reed Tsunami's Knight. Security and officials run in to make sure no more damage is done to LA Knight and we get the end credits.