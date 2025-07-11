×
WWE Drops Powerful Opening Video For This Sunday's Evolution PLE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2025
WWE Drops Powerful Opening Video For This Sunday’s Evolution PLE

With WWE Evolution just days away, the company has released the official opening video for the highly anticipated premium live event.

Set to Katy Perry’s empowering anthem “Rise,” the video was shared on social media by Stephanie McMahon and highlights the impact of women’s wrestling across generations. The clip follows three young girls who draw inspiration from watching current WWE Superstars and past legends, showcasing the legacy and continued momentum of women’s wrestling on the road to Evolution.

“Finally…this Sunday is the return of @WWE EVOLUTION!,” Stephanie posted. “Watch some of the most talented female athletes in the world as they take their place in history once again! Together, we all RISE! #WWEEvolution”

This marks the first time WWE Evolution has taken place since its inaugural edition in 2018. The 2025 event will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and is part of a packed weekend for WWE in the city, with NXT’s Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event both airing the day before.

WWE Evolution streams live this Sunday, July 13, at 7 p.m. Eastern on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.

Confirmed card for WWE Evolution 2025:

  • WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

  • NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

  • Triple Threat Match – Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

  • Four-Way Tag Team Match – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

  • No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

  • Battle Royal: Winner earns a women’s title shot at Clash in Paris

