×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Dustin Rhodes Signs New AEW Deal Through 2030

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2025
Dustin Rhodes Signs New AEW Deal Through 2030

Dustin Rhodes is set to reach a historic milestone in his legendary wrestling career.

Despite speculation that the WWE Hall of Fame spotlight might lure him back to WWE, especially with his brother Cody Rhodes now positioned as one of the company’s biggest stars, Dustin has chosen to continue building his legacy in AEW. A new article from the Dallas Morning News confirms that the veteran star has signed a new long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling.

As the wrestling world gears up for this weekend’s ROH Supercard of Honor, the feature story delves into the Rhodes family legacy and reveals that Dustin has recently put pen to paper on a fresh AEW contract. This new deal, quietly finalized during the winter, will see him continue in a multifaceted role as a coach, consultant, ambassador, and occasional in-ring competitor.

Dustin, who first broke into the business in 1988, has worked for every major promotion over the decades, but has never stayed in one company for more than six consecutive years. That will change with this new AEW agreement, which spans six years and keeps him under contract through 2030. Not only will it mark the longest run of his career with any single promotion, but it will also carry him into his fifth decade as an active presence in professional wrestling.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy