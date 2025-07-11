Dustin Rhodes Signs New AEW Deal Through 2030

Dustin Rhodes is set to reach a historic milestone in his legendary wrestling career.

Despite speculation that the WWE Hall of Fame spotlight might lure him back to WWE, especially with his brother Cody Rhodes now positioned as one of the company’s biggest stars, Dustin has chosen to continue building his legacy in AEW. A new article from the Dallas Morning News confirms that the veteran star has signed a new long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling.

As the wrestling world gears up for this weekend’s ROH Supercard of Honor, the feature story delves into the Rhodes family legacy and reveals that Dustin has recently put pen to paper on a fresh AEW contract. This new deal, quietly finalized during the winter, will see him continue in a multifaceted role as a coach, consultant, ambassador, and occasional in-ring competitor.

Dustin, who first broke into the business in 1988, has worked for every major promotion over the decades, but has never stayed in one company for more than six consecutive years. That will change with this new AEW agreement, which spans six years and keeps him under contract through 2030. Not only will it mark the longest run of his career with any single promotion, but it will also carry him into his fifth decade as an active presence in professional wrestling.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member