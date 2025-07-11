×
Roxanne Perez Campaigning For AJ Lee’s WWE Comeback

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2025


Roxanne Perez has set her sights on a match that would mark a major return for one of WWE’s most iconic former stars. The current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is not just dreaming about a clash with AJ Lee, she is actively pushing to make it happen.

In a recent interview with WWE Español, Perez named AJ Lee as her ultimate dream opponent and hinted that she is doing more than just hoping. Referring to CM Punk as a potential bridge to Lee, Perez said, “That would have to be Roxanne Perez – The Prodigy – versus AJ Lee. I’m gonna keep trying until she gets back over here. I know someone who knows someone, but I’m still trying, I’m still trying.”

AJ Lee has not competed in a match since stepping away from in-ring action in March 2015, but speculation about her return has grown louder ever since her husband, CM Punk, made a dramatic comeback to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. While Lee has not confirmed any interest in returning, Perez is clearly hoping to influence that decision.

Currently, Perez holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez, and the duo will put their titles on the line this weekend at Evolution 2. The match will see them face stiff competition in a four-way battle against Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Asuka & Kairi Sane, and Sol Ruca & Zaria.

