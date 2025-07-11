Jelly Roll’s WWE SummerSlam Opponent Revealed

WWE is set to welcome another major crossover star into the ring as Grammy-winning artist Jelly Roll prepares to make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam. A new report from PWInsider reveals that the popular country and hip-hop star will officially begin his WWE storyline tonight during SmackDown in his hometown of Nashville, with a major celebrity opponent already lined up for the showdown.

That opponent is none other than United States Champion Logan Paul, who will serve as the key antagonist in this high-profile feud. WWE has been building momentum by featuring mainstream stars at their biggest events, and the upcoming bout between Jelly Roll and Paul is shaping up to be another headline-grabbing encounter.

Jelly Roll is expected to team up with a top babyface for the match at SummerSlam, though the identity of that ally remains unconfirmed. It has been clarified that Cody Rhodes will not be the one partnering with the music star. Whether it will be a tag team bout or a mentor-style corner appearance has yet to be confirmed.

The singer’s involvement with WWE has been long in the making. He performed live at last year’s SummerSlam and has spoken publicly about his lifelong love of professional wrestling. Jelly Roll has also undergone a significant physical transformation in preparation for an eventual in-ring appearance, and that journey now reaches its next milestone.

With Logan Paul already establishing himself as a credible performer in WWE, expectations are high for Jelly Roll’s debut. Fans can look forward to a celebrity clash on one of wrestling’s biggest stages this August at MetLife Stadium.

