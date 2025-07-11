×
Former TNT Champion Seen Backstage Before AEW All In

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2025
With AEW All In: Texas just around the corner, speculation is swirling about the possible return of a former champion. A new report has revealed that Jack Perry has been backstage at recent AEW television tapings, fueling rumors that he could be set for a surprise comeback at the company’s biggest event of the year.

Perry, a former TNT Champion, has not appeared on AEW programming since November 2024. His most recent in-ring appearance took place at NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty event in January, where he unsuccessfully challenged for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.

Before stepping away from weekly television, Perry had become a central figure within The Elite, aligning himself with The Young Bucks and playing a key role in their heel turn. That included his involvement in the now-infamous on-screen attack of AEW President Tony Khan back in April. With The Bucks set to face Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In, Perry’s return during that match would make narrative sense and could shift the outcome dramatically.

The stipulation heading into that match adds even more intrigue. If The Young Bucks win, both Ospreay and Strickland will be barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship for an entire year. A surprise interference by Perry could be the deciding factor in a match with major long-term consequences.

