AEW Stars Set for Special Entrances at All In Texas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2025
AEW looks set to deliver another visually spectacular experience this weekend at All In Texas, with special entrances being planned for several of its top stars. A new report has revealed that AEW is once again looking to enhance its biggest pay-per-view of the year with grand, standout entrances that reflect the scale of the event.

According to Fightful, company officials have discussed putting together elaborate entrances for a number of key talents, maintaining a tradition that has helped define AEW’s identity on pay-per-view nights. These entrances are considered an essential part of making AEW’s major events feel like a true spectacle.

Among the names reportedly being considered for these featured entrances are Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Mercedes Moné, and current AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm. The report also noted that crossover integrations have been discussed as part of the plans, although it remains unclear which ideas will be fully realized on the night.

This production emphasis aligns with other backstage talk suggesting All In will feature a tighter show format, with a more concise card and shorter runtime. The goal appears to be a focused, impactful presentation that highlights quality over sheer quantity.

