Tonight's WWE SmackDown Preview: Tag Title Match and Jelly Roll Set for Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2025
WWE SmackDown rolls into its final stop before this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, setting the stage with a championship showdown, a clash of contrasting styles, and a special guest appearance from the world of music.

Wyatt Sicks Target the Tag Team Titles
The WWE Tag Team Championships will be on the line in the night’s main event as The Street Profits prepare to defend their gold against the eerie and undefeated force that is The Wyatt Sicks. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have faced plenty of threats, but none as unsettling or unpredictable as this twisted duo who have been wreaking havoc since arriving in WWE.

Jelly Roll Makes His SmackDown Debut
Country music sensation Jelly Roll will make a special appearance tonight on SmackDown. While the nature of his involvement remains under wraps, speculation continues to grow about his rumored in-ring future.

Black vs. Killings
In singles action, the mysterious and brooding Aleister Black takes on the ever-unpredictable Ron Killings. With both men known for unorthodox styles, this bout could steal the show.

