Francine Delivers Positive Health Update: Cancer-Free!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 11, 2025
ECW original Francine has shared an uplifting update with fans as she revealed she is officially cancer-free. Known to wrestling audiences as “The Queen of Extreme,” the former manager posted a heartfelt message online confirming her latest biopsy results brought nothing but good news.

In a post filled with gratitude, Francine wrote, “Just got my biopsy results and NO CANCER WAS FOUND! God is good!” She followed the announcement by thanking her supporters, adding, “Thank you for all the prayers and positive thoughts that you sent my way!”

Francine rose to fame in the 1990s as one of the most prominent female figures in Extreme Championship Wrestling. Nicknamed “The Queen of Extreme,” she was a fierce and memorable manager, working closely with top ECW names like Shane Douglas during his run with The Triple Threat, as well as guiding the careers of The Pitbulls, Justin Credible, and Stevie Richards.

Following the closure of ECW, Francine had a brief stint in WWE, appearing at the 2005 ECW One Night Stand event and later competing on the 2006 relaunch of the ECW brand. In recent years, she has stayed active in the wrestling community through fan conventions and her podcast Eyes Up Here. She also made a special appearance in November 2024 at WWE NXT’s event at the former ECW Arena, adding another moment to her storied legacy.

